Georgia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Wide Receiver
Georgia Tech has undergone some change this offseason at the wide receiver position. They have had some guys run out of eligibility and then one big departure through the transfer portal. But they have done their best to try and fill those voids. The Yellow Jackets have some young players on the roster they are excited about and some potential impact players added through the portal. Georgia Tech prides itself on being a run first team, but they have the ability to be explosive through the air.
With spring practice beginning on March 4th, now is a good time to see what the Yellow Jackets have at the position and what they have done this offseason.
Who is Returning?
Malik Rutherford, Isiah Canion, Zion Taylor, Trey Horne, and Bailey Stockton are all back from last year's team.
Rutherford was the second leading receiver on Georgia Tech last season, reeling in 59 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Rutherford caught 133 passes for 1,459 yards and seven touchdowns. Pro Football graded Rutherford as the No. 9 offensive player for the Yellow Jackets, finishing with a 72.6 grade in 558 offensive snaps. His return is a big deal for this offense.
Stockton caught 17 passes for over 200 yards last season and was a favorite target of Aaron Philo's when he was in. Canion was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class who flashed at times last season, catching six passes for 84 yards. Taylor saw some playing time in the bowl game vs Vanderbilt and the redshirt sophomore might be ready for a bigger role in 2025. Horne did not play last season and redshirted.
Who is Departing?
Eric Singleton Jr is the big name that Georgia Tech is losing, but they are also losing Chase Lane, Abdul Janneh, and Leo Blackburn.
This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. He is a dynamic receiver with blazing speed and he won't be easy to replace in the offense. How Georgia Tech is able to is going to be one of the big keys on offense for this team.
Lane was one of the best locker room presences for the team and was also the fourth leading receiver with 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Janneh caught seven passes for 109 yards last season. Blackburn fought back from some early injuries in his career, but entered the transfer portal after the season.
Who is Coming In?
Georgia Tech is bringing in a pair of FIU transfers, Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson, as well as South Carolina's Debron Gatling. When it comes to recruits, three-star Jamauri Brice, three-star Cal Faulkner, and three-star Jordan Allen.
Last season, Patterson (6'2, 202 LBS) caught 50 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers. He also averaged 13.7 yards per catch. In four years with FIU, Patterson caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns.
Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
What is the Biggest Question Mark Heading Into Spring?
How can the Yellow Jackets replace Singleton? Is it as easy as Rivers coming in to help fill that void? While Allen is just a freshman, he has elite speed and that can get him on the field sooner rather than later. While Rivers is talented and experienced, Singleton is leaving big shoes to fill. Georgia Tech could use some of the young guys (Taylor and Canion) taking a step forward as well. This position has some questions, but you don't have to look far to see some potential answers.
Related Links
Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Praises Georgia Tech's Hire of Former Assistant Blake Gideon To Be New DC
2026 Four-Star DB Justin Hopkins Announces Georgia Tech As A Finalist + Sets Commitment Date
Georgia Tech Officially Announces The Hire of Blake Gideon As Defensive Coordinator