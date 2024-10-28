Georgia Tech Football: Aaron Philo Finishes As One of the Nation's Highest-Graded True Freshmen in Week Nine
To say it was a good day for the Georgia Tech offense on Saturday against Virginia Tech would be dishonest. However, there was a bright spot in the game and it was the play of true freshman quarterback Aaron Philo. Philo took over for Zach Pyron in the third quarter of Saturday's loss and while far from perfect, he finished the game 11-26 for 184 yards and one interception. He had to deal with some drops from receivers and had some problems with accuracy, but Philo showed poise in the pocked and had a couple of really good throws.
The offense moved better with Philo in the game and Georgia Tech actually outgained Virginia Tech 356-233. You could make the argument that Georgia Tech would have been better off if they had started Philo from the beginning instead of waiting to insert him.
His play in the game on Saturday had among the highest-graded true freshmen in the country according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo finished with a 78.3 grade, behind Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, Auburn DB Jay Crawford, and Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr.
After the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said he had considered putting in Philo earlier in the game:
"Yeah, we always considered when things aren't going, the way you want them to, from a production standpoint. There was a couple situations in there, and then one of them was backed up. There was minus 10, 8, 12 -somewhere in there. And look, you put the freshman in, you want to make sure that you have a chance to go out there and get a good start. So, yeah, but yes, we had several talks within there, but also, you know, not everything's on Zach. I mean, not everything in the first half, there's some plays out there that, you know, we got to step up and make plays around, around him too."
If Haynes King is not healthy for the game against Miami on Nov. 9th, Brent Key may have a decision to make regarding who is the starter at quarterback.
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Kickoff Time for Yellow Jackets Game vs No. 5 Miami Put On Six Day Hold
Georgia Tech Football: National Bowl Projections For Georgia Tech After Loss to Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech Football: Updated ACC Standings Heading Into Week Ten