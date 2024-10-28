Georgia Tech Football: Kickoff Time for Yellow Jackets Game vs No. 5 Miami Put On Six Day Hold
Georgia Tech is on a bye week this week and will be back on the field Nov. 9th vs Miami, who moved up to No. 5 in the country in the AP poll yesterday. The kickoff time for that game was just announced.
Well kind of.
The ACC announced this morning that five games on Nov. 9th, including Miami vs Georgia Tech, will be put on a six-day hold, which means the game times and networks for the five games will be made following the conclusion of the games on November 2.
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history.
Going into this matchup, Georgia Tech will be 5-4 and the No. 1 thing to be looking for is the injury report. Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Kyle Efford have missed the last two games and their absence has been felt. Zach Pyron got the start in both games, but he was benched in the third quarter of the loss to Virginia Tech. True freshman Aaron Philo was put in and played reasonably well considering who the opponent was and the environment. If King is back, the Yellow Jackets could pull the upset.
Miami is undefeated right now and are coming off of a blowout win vs rival Florida State. The Hurricanes are 8-0 heading into a game at home vs Duke. They have a Heisman contending quarterback in Cam Ward and the top scoring offense in college football. Georgia Tech's defense has struggled agianst the pass this season and that could be a problematic matchup for them.
The bye week is coming at the right time for the Yellow Jackets. They have a chance to heal up and prepare for a big matchup against No. 5 Miami.
