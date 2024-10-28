Georgia Tech Football: National Bowl Projections For Georgia Tech After Loss to Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is coming off of a loss to Virginia Tech, but they are still alive to make a bowl game. The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 heading into the final month of the season and still need just one win to clinch their second straight bowl appearance, which has not happened since 2013-2014. They are going to face a tough stretch though to try and get that sixth win. The Yellow Jackets have a much needed bye week coming up, but they finish with No. 5 Miami, NC State, and No. 2 Georgia. That is as tough of a stretch as you are going to find in the country.
So where is Georgia Tech being projected to play this postseason?
All of the main national media outlets still have Georgia Tech projected for a bowl game. At ESPN, CFB analyst Kyle Bonagura has Georgia Tech in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl (in Boston of course) and playing Tulane, who is 6-2 and contending for the AAC title game. The Green Wave's only losses this year were to Oklahoma and Kansas State. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 37-13 and have won three in a row against the Green Wave. The last meeting between the two programs came in 2015 in Atlanta, a game Georgia Tech won 65-10.
The other ESPN projection came from Mark Schlabach, who has Georgia Tech going to the Military Bowl in Annapolis, MD and has them matched up with Navy. Navy was ranked until this past weekend when they were blown out by Notre Dame. This would be the 26th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Georgia Tech leading the series 16-9. They have not faced each other since 2001.
Over at 247Sports, Brad Crawford also has Georiga Tech going to Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, but against a different opponent. Crawford has the Yellow Jackets matched up with Memphis in this game. The Tigers are 7-1 and just beat Charlotte to remain in contention for the AAC title game. This would be the fourth-ever meeting between the programs and Georgia Tech leads the all-time series. It would be their first meeting since 1982.
At the Action Network, Brett McMurphy has Georgia Tech going to the Birmingham Bowl to face an SEC team and that SEC team is South Carolina. The Gamecocks and the Yellow Jackets have not played since 1991, a game in which Georgia Tech lost to South Carolina 23-14 in Columbia. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 12-9.
