Georgia Tech Football: Updated ACC Standings Heading Into Week Ten
The ACC Race is about to enter the home stretch. The final month is going to be exciting and the conference title picture is crystal clear at this point. Miami, Clemson, SMU, and Pitt enter the month of November unbeaten in conference play and not all of those teams are going to play each other. It is likely that we are going to see a combination of those five teams in the ACC title, but which?
Miami is going to be a big favorite in every remaining game they have this season, while Clemson has a tough three-game stretch coming up. The Tigers are going to face Louisville, Virginia Tech and Pitt to finish out their ACC slate and even just one loss could prevent Dabo Swinney's team from getting to Charlotte.
SMU and Pitt are going to face each other this weekend in one of the biggest games of the year in the ACC. The winner is going to be well positioned to remain in the ACC race.
The team that nobody is talking much about is Virginia Tech. The Hokies have only one conference loss and they still have to play Clemson. The Hokies have to have some things go their way, but they are still in the chase.
Outside of those five teams, it is going to be hard for anyone else to have a chance. Louisville has two conference losses already and everyone else has at least three. Miami, Clemson, Pitt, SMU, and Virginia Tech control things right now.
1. Clemson (5-0 ACC, 6-1 overall)
2. Miami (4-0, 8-0)
3. SMU (34-0, 7-1)
4. Pitt (3-0, 7-0)
5. Virginia Tech (3-1, 5-3)
6. Louisville (3-2, 5-3)
7. Georgia Tech (3-3, 5-4)
8. Syracuse (2-2, 5-2)
9. Duke (2-2, 6-2)
10. Wake Forest (2-2, 4-4)
11. Virginia (2-3, 4-4)
12. Boston College (1-3, 4-4)
13. NC State (1-3, 4-4)
14. North Carolina (1-3, 4-4)
15. Stanford (1-4, 2-6)
16. Florida State (1-6, 1-7)
17. Cal (0-4, 34-4)
