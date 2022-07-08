Georgia Tech Football: Khari Gee Transfer Profile

Georgia Tech has brought in not one, but two defensive back transfers from Notre Dame and both are from the city of Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets' secondary was in dire need of upgrading after being one of the worst passing defenses in the nation last season and they took to the transfer portal to help fix the issue and try to bring depth and competition to the position. After looking at KJ Wallace yesterday, it is time to take a look at his former teammate, Khari Gee.

Gee was a member of the 2021 recruiting class and a three-star prospect. He played his high school football at Woodward Academy in Atlanta and had a long list of suitors but decided that he would take his talents up north to South Bend and play for one of college football's premier programs, Notre Dame.

Gee did not play for Notre Dame during his freshman season in 2021 and in December, he decided to enter the transfer portal. He took a few months to make his decision, but his final one was to come home and play for Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech.

While Gee is clearly talented, I think he will be used to provide depth and be a special team player this year. That is not a criticism of Gee, but his lack of experience and I think some of the other transfers are going to be more equipped to help Georgia Tech out immediately.

He has the size and frame for a safety that teams want to use in different ways. He can play man to man on tight ends or match up with running backs and be moved all over the formation.

Providing depth and playing as a rotational play would be a good step forward for Gee in 2022. Expect more out of him in future years during his time at Georgia Tech.

