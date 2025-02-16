Georgia Tech Football: Analyst Gives Bold Win-Loss Projection for Yellow Jackets 2025 Season
It might be only February, but there are already win-loss projections coming in for the 2025. One of the latest is from 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford, who recently gave complete win-loss projections for every team in the ACC. Crawford gave a nice projection for Georgia Tech, including giving the Yellow Jackets a win in their biggest game of the year:
Game-by-game predictions: at Colorado (Win), Gardner Webb (Win), Clemson (Loss), Temple (Win), at Wake Forest (Win), Virginia Tech (Win), at Duke (Loss), Syracuse (Win), at NC State (Loss), at Boston College (Win), Pitt (Win), Georgia (Win)
Early projection: 9-3, 5-3
"Few programs were as hot as Georgia Tech down the stretch last fall and with Haynes King returning at quarterback, Brent Key expects 2025 to be his best season yet in Atlanta. We're expecting the Yellow Jackets to once again catch fire late after a couple of disheartening road losses and win three straight to end the season, including the program's first victory over Georgia since 2016."
This would be a nice step for the program after a pair of 7-6 seasons to start Brent Key's tenure. Getting a win over Georgia would be huge for the program and signal that the Yellow Jackets are continuing to move in the right direction. Key has gotten Georgia Tech back to making bowl games, but they are going to be looking to take the next step in 2025, which is possible.
Clemson (+270) has won eight of the last ten ACC Championship and are the early front-runners to do so again in 2025 at Fanduel Sportsbook. Dabo Swinney is bringing back a lot of key players from this past year's CFB Playoff team and will be tough to beat. Miami (+310) has arguably the most talented roster in the conference after three straight recruiting classes that topped the ACC, but they still have to replace some of their best players form this past year's team. SMU (+440) was the surprise of the ACC in 2024 and looks to keep that momentum going, while Louisville (+500) looks to make their second ACC Championship in three years under Jeff Brohm
Guess who is 5th in the odds though at +1300? That would be Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have made steady improvement under head coach Brent Key and 2025 could be the year for a big breakthrough in the conference.
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
There is still plenty of time between now and August, but there is certainly a case for Georgia Tech to be ranked in the preseason top 25. Quarterback Haynes King is returning, and running back Jamal Haynes is also back, joined by Penn transfer Malachi Hosley, a talented receiving corps, an offensive line that returns All-ACC guard Keylan Rutledge, and talent from a defense that was much better in 2024 than 2023. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is slated to be back and Key just hired Texas assistant Blake Gideon to take over for Tyler Santucci as the new defensive coordinator.
The pieces are in place for a potential special season in 2025 and while Georgia Tech always plays a tough schedule, next year's schedule is not as tough as years past. Yes, they play Georgia and Clemson, but no other team on their schedule is likely to start the year ranked. That is not to say that it will be a cakewalk, but Notre Dame is not on the schedule, nor is Miami or SMU. The trip to Colorado to start the year could be tough, but the Buffaloes are losing likely top-10 picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. As far as schedules go, next year's looks to be breaking in favor of Georgia Tech being able to contend in the ACC.
