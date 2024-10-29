Bleav Georgia Tech: Analyzing the Loss to Virginia Tech and Looking Ahead to the Final Three Games
Georgia Tech Football is entering a much-needed bye week for their program and it is coming off the heels of back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were missing quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Kyle Efford in this game and hope to get them back after the bye week and in time for an important three-game stretch to end the season as the Yellow Jackets try to win a sixth game and reach bowl eligibility.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down the loss to the Hokies and look ahead to the final three games and how important they are for this program.
To say it was a good day for the Georgia Tech offense on Saturday against Virginia Tech would be dishonest. However, there was a bright spot in the game and it was the play of true freshman quarterback Aaron Philo. Philo took over for Zach Pyron in the third quarter of Saturday's loss and while far from perfect, he finished the game 11-26 for 184 yards and one interception. He had to deal with some drops from receivers and had some problems with accuracy, but Philo showed poise in the pocket and had a couple of really good throws.
The offense moved better with Philo in the game and Georgia Tech actually outgained Virginia Tech 356-233. You could make the argument that Georgia Tech would have been better off if they had started Philo from the beginning instead of waiting to insert him.
His play in the game on Saturday had among the highest-graded true freshmen in the country according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo finished with a 78.3 grade, behind Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, Auburn DB Jay Crawford, and Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr.
After the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said he had considered putting in Philo earlier in the game:
"Yeah, we always considered when things aren't going, the way you want them to, from a production standpoint. There was a couple situations in there, and then one of them was backed up. There was minus 10, 8, 12 -somewhere in there. And look, you put the freshman in, you want to make sure that you have a chance to go out there and get a good start. So, yeah, but yes, we had several talks within there, but also, you know, not everything's on Zach. I mean, not everything in the first half, there's some plays out there that, you know, we got to step up and make plays around, around him too."
