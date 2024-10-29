Georgia Tech Football: Special Teams Coordinator Ricky Brumfield No Longer With Program
After not making the trip to Virginia Tech, it was announced today by Georgia Tech that special teams coordinator/associate head coach/cornerbacks coach Ricky Brumfield is no longer with the program. Georgia Tech announced that Senior advisor to the head coach Tim Salem will assume the role of coordinating the Yellow Jackets’ special teams.
When asked after the loss to Virginia Tech why Brumfield did not make the trip, head coach Brent Key gave a very brief answer with no specifics:
"Yeah, he didn't make the trip and that's all that's all the information I have."
When asked if Brumfield was still on the staff, Key reiterated the same point:
"Like I said, he didn't make the trip and that's all the information I have."
Back in September, Brumfield reportedly signed a contract extension with the Yellow Jackets and 247Sports Chris Hummer had this to say about the contract extension:
"Brumfield's extension will take him through 2026 and is at an average annual value of $425,000 a year, making him one the highest-paid special teams coaches in the country. The Yellow Jackets elevated Brumfield in February to associate head coach and gave him the cornerback room in addition to his role with special teams."
Brumfield also reportedly interviewed for a position with the Los Angeles Rams back in February.
Brumfield was hired in February of 2023 and was a part of Brent Key's initial staff after he took over as the head coach of the program.
Georgia Tech has not been very good on special teams this season, aside from being able to block kicks. In three of their four losses this season, Georgia Tech has multiple special teams errors that proved costly in the game.
For the season, Georgia Tech ranks 121st in kickoff return defense, 1st in blocked kicks, 106th in blocked kicks allowed, 71st in kickoff returns, 107th in net punting, 98th in punt return defense, and 81st in punt returns. Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr ranks 106th in field goal percentage.
