Georgia Tech Football: CFB Analyst Names Haynes King a Darkhorse Heisman Candidate For 2025
The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award in college football and it takes a lot for a player to even be considered among the final group for the trophy. Last night, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter took home the Heisman and now and the speculation is going to begin about 2025. There is a lot of movement still going on in college football, but there are a list of guys who should be on the shortlist for next season.
One of those players just might be Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King. King announced last night that he is going to be back for one more season at Georgia Tech and he has an opportunity to lead one of the nation's best offenses next season. In a recent article, 247Sports Carter Bahns listed King as a dark horse Heisman candidate:
"If Haynes King was healthy all year, there is no telling how special of a season this would have been for both himself and Georgia Tech. The fifth-year veteran took a major leap as a passer, going from an ACC-high 16 interceptions last season to just one on 236 pass attempts all year. That is not to mention his game-changing ability on the ground. Georgia saw firsthand how much King improved in Year 2 with the Yellow Jackets when he racked up 413 total yards and five touchdowns in their eight-overtime thriller. A healthy 2025 without a step backward would put him in the Heisman conversation."
King is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the country when he is healthy and he showed that in the game vs Georgia at the end of the year. Last night, both he and freshman quarterback Aaron Philo announced they would be back for the 2025 season.
King told the media this week that he was going to play in the bowl game:
"It's just who I am and what this team is about and it starts with the quarterback, if your quarterback isn't tough, resilient, your team's not going to be tough or resilient. That is not even in the question. If I can go, I'm going and that's just me, I love the game of football, love to compete, and um you know it hadn't even come up and Coach Key knows better than to ask me you know, if I can go I'm going."
King was then asked if he had given any thought to coming back for the 2025 season:
"Yeah I will probably come back. You know, nothing is official nowadays but I mean I have not thought about leaving or this or that but the people that we have in this building, it is rare and I value relationships with people and the direction this program is going, you can't put a digit or a number on it and I am probably going to be here next year, I love this team, love the coaching staff and love what they have done and I am not one to go back on my word either. "
Having King back for next season is massive for Georgia Tech and makes them contenders to get to the ACC Championship game. King is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and he makes the Yellow Jackets offense hard to stop. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
Two of Georgia Tech's five losses came with King out of the lineup. When he came back, he split time with Philo in wins over Miami and NC State, before playing his normal full-time snaps against the Bulldogs. Philo played the majority of snaps in the win over the Wolfpack. Philo finished the game 19-33 for 265 yards as well as 57 yards rushing and led the game-winning drive.
How good was Philo? He finished as the highest graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country).
This is great news for the program and all signs point to a big 2025 season coming. Could it be a Heisman type season for King?
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Top Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Reportedly Sets Up Visit With Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Get Commitment From UAB DB Transfer Kelvin Hill
Georgia Tech Football: Coveted Ole Miss Offensive Line Transfer Will Reportedly Visit the Yellow Jackets