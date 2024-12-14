Georgia Tech Football: Coveted Ole Miss Offensive Line Transfer Will Reportedly Visit the Yellow Jackets

Ole Miss o-line transfer Kavion Broussard is planning visits to Georgia Tech (Dec. 16) and Arkansas (Dec. 19), his agents @callmeagentdwil and @FCProspects_ tell @mzenitz and I for @247Sports.



Broussard was a top recruit in the 2024 class. Drawing big interest in the portal.… pic.twitter.com/b4IqNrcnFN