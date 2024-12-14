Georgia Tech Football: Coveted Ole Miss Offensive Line Transfer Will Reportedly Visit the Yellow Jackets
One of the top offensive lineman in the transfer portal is reportedly going to be visiting Georgia Tech next week. According to Chris Hummer at 247Sports, Ole Miss transfer offensive lineman Kavion Broussard is going to be visiting Georgia Tech on Dec. 16th. Broussard has been getting a lot of interest from schools in the portal and would be a big addition to the Yellow Jackets.
Hummer also has a visit lined up with Arkansas and has reportedly drawn interest from Miami as well. Broussard was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was a longtime Miami commit before flipping to the Rebels before signing day. As a prospect, Broussard was a three-star prospect and rated as the No. 661 player in the country, the No. 51 OT in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Louisiana. He played his high school football at Zachary High School in Louisiana.
One of the spots that Georgia Tech might try to bring in transfers at is offensive line. The Yellow Jackets do return Joe Fusile, Ethan Mackenny, and Keylan Rutledge next season, but are losing center Weston Franklin, Corey Robinson II and Jordan Williams. They have recruited the position heavily in the high school ranks over the past two recruiting cycles, but could look to the portal for help.
He is not the only offensive lineman slated to vist Georgia Tech soon. Alabama transfer offensive tackle Miles McVay, is going to be visiting Georgia Tech next week according to On3's Pete Nakos.
McVay was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. The 6'6 "358 LBS offensive tackle played his high school football at East St. Louis High School in Illinois. He is reportedly going to visit Illinois as well, so they could be tough to beat. According to Pro Football Focus, McVay played 94 snaps this season for the Crimson Tide, and he finished with a 45.3 overall grade, including a 44.7 pass-blocking grade and 45.9 run-blocking grade. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward. According to the 247Sports Composite, McVay was a four-star prospect and the No. 196 player in the country, the No. 16 OT in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Illinois.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore
Georgia Tech did get their first commitment from the transfer portal last night with Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White joining the program. White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
