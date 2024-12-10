Georgia Tech Football: DL Uche Iloh Latest Yellow Jacket To Enter The Transfer Portal
The college football regular season is now wrapped up and the next phase of the calendar has begun. The College Football Playoff and bowl games were announced and the transfer portal is officially open.
Another Georgia Tech player entered his name into the portal: DL Uche Iloh.
Iloh is the latest player to hit the transfer portal. Coming out of high school, Iloh was rated as a three-star prospect per 247Sports. Illoh chose Georgia Tech over Virginia and Louisville at the time of his signing a year ago. He was an honorable mention all-state, first-team all-county, and all-region selection. He finished his career with 180 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 23 sacks in three seasons. He was one of the more coveted prospects in the state of Georgia with several notable programs wanting to land his services.
Iloh was behind a crowded defensive line group that featured Zeek Biggers, Jordan van den Berg, Romello Height, Sylvain Yondjouen, and others. He was primarily a scout team defender providing an extra body for the Yellow Jackets to go against in practice. He didn’t see the field in 2024 and now will have four years of eligibility remaining after hitting the portal.
With the transfer portal opening officially opening on Monday, Georgia Tech has seen departures from key players like Eric Singleton Jr and defensive back Taye Seymore. Other losses have been Leo Blackburn, Horace Lockett, Corey Robinson II, and Christian Leary thus far. Expect the Yellow Jackets to remain aggressive in the portal. Georgia Tech already has a visit set up with standout running back Malachi Hosley set up for this weekend. Offers are continuing to be sent out and a notable one was to Matthew Traynor a standout defensive back for Richmond who recently entered the portal. Traynor will be an interesting name to follow.
