Georgia Tech Football: Eric Reed Transfer Profile

Georgia Tech Football is having to replace multiple starters from one of the country's worst pass defenses last season and one way that they are trying to do so is through the transfer. I broke down the profile for one of the transfers, Maryland's Kenny Bennett, earlier this week, and today, I am going to be taking a look at Auburn transfer Eric Reed Jr.

Unlike Bennett, Reed is coming over to Georgia Tech with little to no experience on his resume. He was a reserve defensive back during his time in the SEC, but his lack of experience did not prevent the Georgia Tech coaching staff from pursuing him in the transfer portal.

Before he was at Auburn, Reed was a four-star defensive back prospect that played at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, LA. He was one of the top-rated recruits in the state of Louisiana, a state that is known for producing some of the top high school talent in the country.

When he got to Auburn, Reed was talented enough to play right away, but it was hard to crack the lineup because Auburn has had one of the best secondaries in the country in 2020, but they did regress in 2021. He saw action as a reserve both in 2020 and 2021, but he had yet to get any real game experience.

In late March, Reed decided to enter the transfer portal and try to find a new home where he could showcase his talent on the field. In early May, he decided to take his journey to Georgia Tech and become a part of the Yellow Jackets program.

Reed is an instinctive defensive back that can make plays, something that was sorely lacking for Georgia Tech last season. He has a knack for breaking up passes in man coverage and has shown an ability to play both.

Whether it is a safety or corner, Reed is going to challenge for playing time this season for Georgia Tech. This was the 121st-ranked passing defense last season and an almost brand new group is taking the field for Georgia Tech. Reed is talented enough to play, but I would bet on him being a reserve early in the season and then maybe getting more playing time as the season goes on.

