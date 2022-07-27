Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Line

The offensive line group for Georgia Tech has undergone quite the change this offseason. The Yellow Jackets have brought in four guys from the transfer portal in hopes of making the unit stronger.

Last season, the offensive line was a tale of two stories. The run blocking was above average and helped spring some big runs and it was the strength of the unit up front. The pass blocking was terrible however and Georgia Tech struggled to protect the passer. So do the Yellow Jackets have the guys to make this a better unit in 2022?

The transfers that were brought in were done so to hopefully make an instant impact. Pierce Quick and Paul Tchio were two highly-rated recruits coming out of high school and went to two powerhouse programs in Alabama and Clemson. Both guys have the versatility to play multiple positions and I think they are likely to push for playing time right away.

The guy I think could be the best of the four transfers is Kentucky's RJ Adams. Adams played his high school football in Virginia before going to play for the Wildcats. He is likely going to play along the interior, at either guard spot or center and I think he is also likely to play right away.

The other transfer is Corey Robinson, who played his high school football in Georgia, before leaving to play for the Kansas Jayhawks for a year. Robinson is probably going to need to sit for a season or two and get built in the weight room, but there is talent there.

When talking about the guys that are still here for Georgia Tech, the guy that has the most talent is tackle Jordan Williams. Williams played as a true freshman last season, making nine starts and being impressive. He is a guy that should be penciled in for a starting spot this fall.

Jakiah Leftwich is a guy who is being talked about by his teammates as someone ready to take a step forward this fall. He is going to compete for a spot at tackle and I think there is talent there if he stays healthy. He did not see any game action as a freshman last season.

Weston Franklin is another guy to keep an eye on. He appeared in five games but did not start any last year. I think he is likely to compete for a starting spot at center and will be a quality backup if not.

Other guys to keep an eye out for are Will Scissum, Paula Vaipulu, true freshman Tyler Gibson, and Williams Lay III. These guys are likely to provide depth and could be called upon to play if needed.

The offensive line is inexperienced but has talent. If Williams stays healthy and guys like Quick, Tchio, and Adams play up to their recruiting rankings, this is going to be an improved unit. The offensive line is vital to Georgia Tech's success this season, for both the running game and the continued development of quarterback Jeff Sims. They have to protect Sims much better than they did last season or there won't be much improvement on the offense.

