Georgia Tech Baseball: Andrew Jenkins Signs Contract With Detroit Tigers

Georgia Tech Baseball first basemen Andrew Jenkins is now a member of the Detroit Tigers

Georgia Tech Baseball has had yet another player sign with the MLB team that drafted them. First basemen Andrew Jenkins is now a member of the Detroit Tigers, who took Jenkins in the ninth round of last week's MLB draft. 

Jenkins would become a consistent part of the team in 2021, starting 40 games, with 32 of them being at first base and eight of them at designated hitter. He hit for a .302 average with nine home runs and 34 RBIs and looked like he had potential.

Jenkins was one of the most important players on the Georgia Tech team in 2022 and was a huge reason they had one of the best offenses in the country. His numbers on offense took a big leap and that was evidenced by his average going up to .381 and his OPS being 1.119. His home run total increased to 17 and he batted in 70 RBIs. Those numbers made him one of the most improved hitters in college baseball.

Congrats to Andrew and best of luck to him in Detroit!

