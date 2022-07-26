The 2022 college football season is getting closer and closer for Georgia Tech and it will be Labor Day Night in no time. Before the season though is the best time to know the strengths and weaknesses of the teams that are on the Yellow Jacket's schedule this season. Today we are highlighting the best running attacks that Georgia Tech Football is going to face in 2022.

Georgia Tech themselves are hoping that they can have a forceful ground game under new offensive coordinator Chip Long, even without star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The run defense for Georgia Tech is going to have to be miles better than they were last year if they have any hope of improving their defensive numbers and the win-loss record.

So which Georgia Tech opponent has the best running game this season? Who has the worst?

Let's break it down below.

Ranking opposing running games

11. Duke

Duke would not have been last on this list last year because of Mateo Durant and what was an underrated ground game, but Durant is gone. That means that Duke has some massive shoes to fill at running back and they don't have a back as talented as Durant was.

The starter is likely to be last year's backup, Jordan Waters. Waters was decent last season, but the offense will miss their star running back.

10. Virginia

Virginia has a great passing attack with quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wideout Dontayvion Wicks, but the ground game leaves a lot to be desired.

The Cavaliers did not run the ball particularly well last season, so them not returning their leading rusher is not a huge deal. The other guys are unproven though. Lookout for Miami transfer Cody Brown to possibly takeover as the lead back this year.

9. Virginia Tech

The Hokies seemingly have a million questions on the offensive side of the ball and how good their running game will look is one of them. Last year's leading rusher, Raheem Blackshear, is gone and there is going to be a competition to see who replaces him.

Some of Blackshear's potential replacements do have talent and I am high on Malachi Thomas' potential. Look out for Jalen Holston and Keshawn King as well.

Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

8. Miami

Miami has talent in the backfield, but the Hurricanes were one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC last season. Jaylan Knighton is an all-purpose threat that could be in for a big season under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

There are some questions in the rest of Miami's backfield. Don Chaney Jr is coming back from a knee injury, Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish is unproven in a large role, and blue-chip back Trevonte Citizen is just a freshman. Plenty of talent in the Miami backfield, but there is going to have to be significant improvement.

7. Pitt

The Panthers had one of the best offenses in the country last year, but it was not because of their running game. Pitt had the 77th ranked rushing offense in the country, but it is bound to improve behind the best offensive line in the ACC.

Running back Israel Abanikanda is going to be the lead back once again and he will be leaned on until the passing game comes along with Kedon Slovis.

6. North Carolina

North Carolina has had one of the most dangerous ground games the past couple of years, but the Tar Heels are going to have to replace Ty Chandler, who was one of the best backs in the ACC last season.

British Brooks decided to come back for another season and he will be the lead guy in the backfield. With the success that North Carolina has had the past few years running the ball on offense, you can assume that the running game will be solid at a minimum again.

North Carolina Running Back British Brooks Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

5. UCF

The Knights might have the top running game in the AAC. Head coach Gus Malzahn always has a strong ground game and this season will be no different.

The running game will be even more potent if Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee wins the starting job. With Mark-Antony Richards and Johnny Richardson with him, the Knights are going to be a versatile and tough team to stop on the ground.

4. Ole Miss

The Rebels offense got even more dangerous with the addition of former five-star running back Zach Evans to the team. Evans was one of the most sought-after players in the country a few years ago and looked the part while at TCU.

Evans will get the headlines, but SMU transfer Ulysses Bentley IV is going to make an impact as well. That is a great one-two punch that is going to give every team they play a major headache.

3. Clemson

The Clemson offense did not have much to celebrate last year, but the emergence of one of the top running back duos in the conference was a silver lining.

Sophomore Will Shipley is ready to be a superstar and Kobe Pace is a good back to pair with him. If the Clemson offense has a bounce-back season, the running game is a big reason why.

2. Florida State

The Seminoles are hoping to finally make a bowl game under head coach Mike Norvell and if they do, the running game will be a big reason why.

Quarterback Jordan Travis is one of the best running quarterbacks in the country when he is healthy and he has a stable of guys to hand the ball off too. Treshaun Ward, Oregon transfer Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili are going to be tough to stop.

1. Georgia

When you lose two NFL draft picks and are not even worried about where your running game will be, you know you have a strong stable set of backs.

Kendall Milton figures to be the top guy for the Bulldogs this season, but don't forget about Kenny McIntosh. This is going to be one of the top ground games in the country and the toughest on Georgia Tech's schedule.

