Georgia Tech Football: Final Game-by-Game Predictions For the 2024 Season
The season is almost here.
Georgia Tech and Florida State are going to kick off the 2024 college football season next Saturday in Dublin, Ireland and it will be the start of a highly anticipated season for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 7-6 season in which they won their first bowl game since 2016 and they are returning the bulk of one of the best offenses in the ACC. Not only that but head coach Brent Key overhauled the defensive staff and brought in several new transfers to help improve that side of the ball. If the defense improves enough and the offense stays among the ACC's best, this could be a team that could make a run at the ACC.
Much has been said about Georgia Tech's schedule and there is no doubt that it is one of the of the toughest in the country. The Yellow Jackets could be an improved team and their record might not be all that different.
With that being said, here are my predictions for how Georgia Tech's season is going to unfold.
Game 1 vs Florida State (Dublin, Ireland),
I am going to do a deeper dive and talk about this game next week, but I will give the short version here. While I do think Florida State is a better team on paper than Georgia Tech, there are things that are working in Georgia Tech's favor in this game. The game is overseas and Florida State has several new starters via the transfer portal that have not played together. Sometimes the time and location of a game make the difference and that is what I think happens here. The passing attack for FSU could take a big step back due to DJ Uiagalelei being inconsistent and the wide receivers not being as good as they were last year. While Mike Norvell is an excellent play-caller, this offense could take time to gel together. If Georgia Tech's defense improvement is real and they can stop the run (I think FSU is going to bring a run heavy approach), I think they can win this game. Haynes King is going to keep the turnovers down against what I do think is an elite Florida State defense. The running game will have a big day and Georgia Tech is going to win a low-scoring game and start the year off with a huge win.
As I said, a more in-depth breakdown will be coming this week.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 27, Florida State 24 (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
Game 2 vs Georgia State (Aug. 31st, 8:00 p.m. ACC Network)
Whatever happens in Ireland, Georgia Tech has to be prepared for Georgia State. While I think the Yellow Jackets are much better on paper, they have to play like it. They should not take this game lightly and if they don't, they should win by 20+ points. I like the Dell McGee hire for Georgia State, but it could be a rough first year.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 45, Georgia State 21 (2-0, 1-0)
Game 3 at Syracuse (Sept. 7th, 12:00 p.m. ACC Network)
Similar to Florida State, when you play a team can matter a lot. This is going to be the first big test for a new look Syracuse team that has a new coaching staff, quarterback, a lot of new transfers. The game is one the road and the talent the Orange brought in should make Syracuse better, but facing a Georgia Tech team that is used to playing together will be too much in week two. Georgia Tech wins a close game.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 34, Syracuse 24 (3-0, 2-0)
Game 4 vs VMI (Sept. 14th, 3:30 p.m. ACC Network Extra)
This will be the easiest game of the yer for the Yellow Jackets and they will cruise to a win. The No. 1 thing in games like this is coming out completely healthy.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 52, VMI 10 (4-0, 2-0)
Game 5 at Louisville (Sept. 21st, time and TV TBA)
This is where I think Georgia Tech slips up for the first time. I don't think Louisville is a lot better than Tech, but I do think they have one of the best defenses in the ACC and Jeff Brohm always a good offense. Louisville is a tough place to win and that is going to be the difference in this game. The Cardinals win a close one.
Final Score: Louisville 28, Georgia Tech 24 (4-0, 2-1)
Game 6 vs Duke (Oct. 5th, Time and TV TBA)
After a bye week, Georgia Tech will finally have its first ACC home game and it will be against Manny Diaz and Duke. The Blue Devils had a great run under Mike Elko over the past two years, but a lot of talent is gone and Diaz is going to have to start over. I think this is going to be a struggle for them this year (although I like the hire long term) and Georgia Tech gets a comfortable win over Duke.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 42, Duke 17 (5-1, 3-1)
Game 7 at North Carolina (Oct. 12th, Time and TV TBA)
This is going to be a game that all Georgia Tech fans will be looking forward to. Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is now the defensive coordinator for North Carolina and he is looking to turn around what has been a terrible UNC defense. With quarterback Drake Maye gone, the Tar Heels are now turning to Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and they will still have a powerful run game. I am not high on North Carolina this year and think they are trending in the wrong direction. Not to mention, Georgia Tech has a good track record against North Carolina.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 35, North Carolina 21 (6-1, 4-1)
Game 8 vs Notre Dame, Mercedes Benz Stadium (Oct. 19, Time and TV TBA)
This is going to be one of Georgia Tech's tougher tests of the year. Notre Dame should have an excellent defense (especially the secondary) and with a new coordinator, quarterback, and receivers, the offense is hoping to be much better. This game is the opposite of Florida State. I think Florida State and Notre Dame are similar teams, but Notre Dame should have more of an identity by this point of the season. The Fighting Irish will win this neutral site game. This is the start of a brutal five-game stretch to finish the year for Georgia Tech.
Final Score: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 21 (6-2, 4-1)
Game 9 at Virginia Tech (Oct. 26th, Time and TV TBA)
After a game vs Notre Dame, Georgia Tech has to go on the road and face a really good and experienced Virginia Tech team on the road. The Yellow Jackets have had success winning in Blacksburg, but this will be a challenge. The Hokies have a dynamic running attack and a strong defense and I do think they could provide matchup problems for Georgia Tech. It will be a close game, but Virginia Tech's running attack gets it done.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 34, Georgia Tech 31 (6-3, 4-2)
Game 10 vs Miami (Nov. 9th, Time and TV TBA)
After a bye week and two straight losses, Georgia Tech will be back at home facing a Miami team that is expected to contend in the ACC. It will be interesting to see how the Hurricanes are playing at this point of the year though. In the past, if Miami was not living up to expectations, they had a tendency to quit towards the end of the year. If Miami is once again failing to live up to expectations, how fired up will they be for this game? Georgia Tech can beat Miami, but I do think this is the year Miami puts it all together and wins the ACC. Georgia Tech suffers their third straight loss.
Final Score: Miami 42, Georgia Tech 28 (6-4, 4-3)
Game 11 vs NC State, Thursday night (Nov. 21st, 7:30 p.m. ESPN)
NC State is another team expected to contend in the ACC this year. Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is now taking over and the Wolfpac have a dangerous receiver group heading into the year. I think this is a tricky spot for them though. Georgia Tech's offense can put pressure on the Wolfpack defense and I think there is a chance McCall disappoints as the quarterback. A Thursday night upset win will be in the cards for the Yellow Jackets and they finish 5-3 in the ACC for the second straight season.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 21 (7-4, 5-3)
Game 12 at Georgia, Black Friday (Nov. 29th, 7:30 p.m. ABC)
Georgia Tech has not beaten their arch-rivals since 2016, but they have been getting closer. The Yellow Jackets made it a game in the 4th quarter last year and two years ago, they had it close for 2 1/2 quarters. This is another loaded Georgia team that is the favorite to win the national championship and will be another huge task for Georgia Tech. Brent Key would love nothing more than to end this losing streak and beat the Bulldogs, but I don't think it is going to happen this year.
Final Score: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 31 (7-5, 5-3)
I think the record could be better, but this schedule is brutal week in and week out. The Yellow Jackets are going to be a better team than last year, but it will be tough to produce better results. The offense will remain electric, the defense improves, and they get some big wins, including an upset against FSU in Ireland. Overall, I would consider this a successful season as Brent Key continues to build his program.