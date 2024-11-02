Georgia Tech Basketball 2024-2025 Season Preview: Center
It's time to talk about the center position for the Yellow Jackets. They lost Ebenezer Dowuona who played his senior season with the Yellow Jackets last year and transferred to James Madison University. Overall, the center position is an area where Georgia Tech lacks depth the most. Only two players on the current roster are centers for the Yellow Jackets. One is a transfer from Georgetown and the other is a true freshman. To be frank, basketball has changed a lot over the years, so it makes sense not to overload at the center position. Especially, with college basketball and even the pros being more guard and forward-centric. Nonetheless, with just two players in the position, Georgia Tech will be depending on both to make an impact. A thing to note for the Yellow Jackets this year at the center position is the size and height they will have at the position. Last year the tallest person for the Yellow Jackets was Dowuona who was 6'11 and 230 pounds. If you compare this year, Georgia Tech has two guys who are 6'11 and taller. The Yellow Jackets put an emphasis on getting more rim protection and getting rebounders that can get the ball back to the offense. They also have a big that provides a different element that Georgia Tech hasn't had so far in the Damon Stoudamire era and that is spacing on the floor. Let's take a look at what this position could potentially bring in 2024.
Centers
Ryan Mutombo- The Georgetown transfer is looking to finish his collegiate career off the right way. Mutombo is a player who is expected to bring a defensive mindset and shot-blocking ability. Last season with Georgetown, he averaged 8.1 minutes, 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 51.8% from the floor. One of the best seasons of his career came as a freshman. He appeared in 27 games averaging 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He ranked second on the team with 23 blocks and also recorded his first double-double of his career (15 points and 11 rebounds) against UMBC. He will be a rotational piece for the Yellow Jackets this season and will provide great depth in the frontcourt. He is massive and has great size with his 7’2 and 255-pound frame. He has played college basketball for three years and brings experience and hunger to the Yellow Jackets. He is the son of late NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and should make an impact for Georgia Tech this season.
Doryan Onwuchekwa- Onwuchekwa will be an intriguing player to follow for the Yellow Jackets this season. He provides a different element from the other big men and frontcourt players Georgia Tech has. Simply put, he can space the floor. The true freshman big man is one of the best shooting bigs in the country coming into college. He led Faith Family Academy (TX) at Oak Cliff to three University Interscholastic League 4A titles. He was an all-state player last year and averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. As a senior, he hit 38% of his shots from three-point range. After such a successful season he was named a McDonald's All-American nominee. He was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite and the No. 7 overall prospect in Texas. He could be big for the Yellow Jackets in terms of spacing the floor potentially this year and into the future.
You have to be intrigued by what this position will look like for Georgia Tech this season after the acquisitions made in the offseason.
