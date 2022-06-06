Georgia Tech Football Gets Second Commitment for its 2023 Recruiting Class

Last night, Georgia Tech Football got their first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class with in-state offensive lineman Ethan Mackenny committing to the Yellow Jackets after his official visit. The momentum continued for the Yellow Jackets on Monday afternoon when Maryland-based defensive end Anthony Little decided he would be playing his college football in Atlanta for Georgia Tech.

Little is a prospect that is flying under the national radar but holds other offers from some of the top schools in the country. Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Boston College, and Maryland were some of the other offers out there for Little. He is a strong pass rusher with a great frame to build on and has the upside needed to become an impact player on the defensive line in the future for Georgia Tech.

After being one of the only power five schools without a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class, Georgia Tech now has two in the last two days. June is a big month for college football recruiting, with a lot of players taking their official visits. Georgia Tech is nailing these official visits so far and has more of their top prospects still to come through the Flats.

Keep an eye out for more recruiting news to come out in the month of June as official visits and camps are going on.

