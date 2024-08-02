Georgia Tech Football: Kicker Aidan Birr Named To Lou Groza Award Watch List
More watch list honors are rolling in for Georgia Tech athletes. Earlier this week, Haynes King and Jamal Haynes were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, Weston Franklin was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, and Haynes was also named to the Paul Hornung Watch List. Today, kicker Aidan Birr was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List. The Lou Groza award is given to the nation's top kicker at the end of each season.
It was a bumpy start to the year for the Yellow Jackets on special teams, with Gavin Stewart not being able to connect on field goals early in the season, including two against Louisville in the season opening loss. Aidan Birr stepped in for Georgia Tech and would be one of the most reliable kickers in the ACC.
Birr finished last season 17-19 on field goals and 37-38 on extra points for the Yellow Jackets. He was 7-9 on field goals from 40-49 yards as well. That kind of reliability is what Georgia Tech has needed out of its kicker position for some time. Special teams was always a weak point under former head coach Geoff Collins, but Ricky Brumfield did well to move to Birr when he did, and the success that he had. If Birr can turn in a similar performance this season, he could be an All-ACC member. If the spring game is any indication, Birr is on track for a special season.
In additional preseason watch list news, as previously announced when he was named a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Georgia Tech defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake H.S.) is also on the official watch list for the 2024 Wuerffel Trophy, which was released on Thursday. All NCAA Division I FBS nominees for the AFCA Good Works Team are included on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes the FBS student-athlete that best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on the field.