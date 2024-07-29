Everything From Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr After Monday's Practice
Georgia Tech continued with fall camp today and the Yellow Jackets now have under four weeks to get ready for their season opener against Florida State. After practice today, Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On his confidence as a kicker...
"I think it definitely improves as the season goes on but you have to rely on your process and your rhythm and routine and that's something you know all the kicks I did in the off season and then you know throughout the week that builds your confidence you get that process down."
2. On the long field goal in the spring game and if he feels comfortable doing that in a game...
"Yeah you know if the conditions are good I think I can definitely you know hit some long ones but you know having Henry and David in the line there you know that's big you know I can't make the kicks without them so I definitely think I can make them though."
3. On his tattoos...
"Just you know my me and my family will always watch Ink Master you know grown up So like I was always like kind of I like tattoos and like David Beck, you know All these athletes got tattoos so like when I got to college my parents are always like you got away to your 18 And like I was hurt my freshman year. So like when the team would travel. I was just like I'm gonna go get a tattoo So like every like Friday I go get tattoos. I'm like I'm just building up some some good art right now, but I hope to get some more."
4. On what is going on in his head leading up to a kick...
"Yeah, I'm just leaning on the process, leaning on my god and everything throughout that. I mean, it's 1 .3 seconds. So not a lot is going through the head, but I'm just leaning on that process. I mean, I'm running from, I kind of have a long run out, you know, like the pitcher or whatever, you know, the field goal gets-- - Closer, yeah. - Yeah, you know, it gets wider the closer you get, so, you know, I'm running out there just saying that in my head over time, ike lean on the process, lean on God, and you know, once I'm there, I'm the last person there, I can go quick as I want, you know, I want to be down there and go fast, so I'm So I'm not-- there's nothing to think about. I'm not looking up. I'm not-- yeah, I'm just ready to go. Right."
5. On how he likes to get set up to kick...
"Yeah, I like to go out there Like I'll wait till everybody's set and then I like I'm the last person there Like I think I was rewatching the UCF, the bowl game, and the the announcer was like well We don't see Birr yet or like something kind of like that, but yeah, I was running on the field I like to be the last guy out there like When I get down like we're ready to go like let's go."
6. On if his previous leg injury has made even appreciate the success he has had...
"100 %, because like you know, I obviously like I thought I was gonna come in here and get that opportunity right away and just you know, sit that year and learning behind you know Gavin and Jude like learning how to do or how to be a collegiate athlete All that stuff like it helps so much and it just makes it that much better that now I get to You know all the hard work from that year is, you know, I get to do it now."
7. On if he is interested in doing kickoffs...
"I definitely want to do kickoffs. I've been working on them a lot this summer. You know, last year was just uncharacteristic. Like, you know, I felt like just didn't, I just didn't do them a lot during the week and that's just uncalled for on my part. But you feel like when you're just kicking field goals and extra points, you're not getting the full game. When you do the kickoff, the extra point, the field goal, you finish the game, you feel good after. I don't know if that makes sense. But for me, I want to have all of them, that's just kind of what I want to do. That's what the pros."
8. On Coach Salem...
"Yeah, Coach Salem is a, I love the guy. I mean, he's just like, he's something new for us. Like, you know, we used to just kind of like stand out there. But now like, he's like, come over here. Like, you know, he has that voice, that raspy voice, I love him, I mean it's just like we're sprinting over here, now he wants to kick field goals over here and now we're snapping and it's just some new, he's just on our toes so he's a, and you know the meetings are funny with him because like yeah he's been coaching forever and like you know I think he was like the offensive coordinator and he was a GA at UCF so like he'll tell us all these stories so it's pretty (laughing).