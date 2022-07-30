Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Offensive Lines Tech Will Face in 2022

Fall Camp is less than a week away and Georgia Tech is getting ready for a pivotal 2022 season. They are playing one of the toughest schedules in the country and some of the top offenses in the country. With that will mean playing against some of the best offensive lines in the country and the ACC.

Georgia Tech's own offensive line is a major question mark heading into the 2022 season and how good that unit is could determine how good the offense is.

When studying the opposing offensive lines, there are not many standout elite units. Most offenses on Tech's schedule have a lot of question marks up front , which is a good thing for a questionable defensive line like Georgia Tech's.

So who has the best offensive line on Georgia Tech's schedule? Who has the worst? Let's break it down below.

Ranking the opposing offensive lines

11. Virginia

Duke has been a fixture at the bottom of these rankings, but this time Virginia is going to take last place. The Cavaliers are going to have to replace every starter on the offensive line this season, as they lost a lot via the transfer portal.

Rebuilding this unit is priority number one for new head coach Tony Elliott. He has a great quarterback and the ACC's best wide receiver group, but he has to have a good enough starting five on the offensive line for it to matter.

10. Virginia Tech

The Hokies are going to have to replace a few starters up front on an offensive line that was up and down last season.

Virginia Tech does bring back some guys that have playing experience. Parker Clements, Kaden Moore, and Silas Dzansi will have to anchor the offensive line this year. This ranking could improve if they can replace the guys that they lost.

9. Duke

This is going to be the best position group on the entire Duke Football team in my opinion. The Blue Devils had an underrated line last season and it could be the same way again.

Four of five starters return, including guard Jacob Monk, who I think is an All-ACC candidate this season. This might be the lone bright spot on a struggling Duke offense this season.

8. North Carolina

North Carolina had a disastourous offensive line last season and was partly the reason the Tar Heels stumbled to a 6-7 record last fall. Offensive line coach Stacy Searels is now at Georgia and the Tar Hells still have quite a few questions to answer up front.

There are plenty of juniors and seniors up front that are going to play this year and compete for starting roles for North Carolina's offensive line. Five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice is a potential impact player in year one.

7. UCF

The Knights are returning second-team All-AAC guard Lokahi Pauole and he is hoping to anchor what is a strong UCF rushing attack in 2022.

Virginia transfer Ryan Swoboda is a likely starter at right tackle and both Samuel Jackson and Matthew Lee are returning. Head coach Gus Malzahn is hoping this unit takes a step forward this season.

6. Florida State

The Seminoles are usually at the bottom of these rankings, but the offensive line is taking steps toward improving into an above average offensive line for Mike Norvell.

Florida State got a big boost from guard Dillon Gibbons last season after he transferred in from Notre Dame and he is back again. Maurice Smith and Robert Scott Jr are also back and I think that Florida State will have a good ground game this year. If they improve pass blocking, the Seminoles offense could be tough to stop.

5. Miami

The Hurricanes have not had a really good offensive line in quite some time, but with new head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, there is optimism this will be a much improved offensive line.

Left tackle Zion Nelson is being looked at as a potential first round pick and he will be the anchor up front. Guard Jalen Rivers is coming back from an injury and he was playing very well before getting hurt last year. Jakai Clark is back at center as well. This offensive line has a lot of experience and is going to improve with better coaching than they have had in years.

4. Clemson

This has been a unit of concern the past few years for Clemson, but there is plenty of talent and experience for that to change this season.

Jordan McFadden, Marcus Tate, Will Putnam, and Walker Parks are all back for the Tigers up front. There is optimism that the Tigers offense is in for a bounce back season and to do that, the offensive line will need to be better all around.

3. Ole Miss

Head coach Lane Kiffin is going to be reliant on an offensive line that returns three starters and has guys that have plenty of experience.

Jeremy James, Nick Broeker, and Caleb Warren are all back and Western Kentucky transfer Mason Brooks is likely to step in at right tackle. With a new quarterback still settling in, Ole Miss might rely on this line and the running game with Zach Evans in the early going.

2. Pitt

Pitt is going to be the best offensive line in the ACC and they are retuning all five starters from their team last year.

All five guys are seniors and are going to be counted on while the new starter at quarterback gets settled in. Carter Warren and Gabe Houy are the best pair of tackles in the ACC and are both All-ACC Candidates. If Pitt wants to have a shot at repeating in the ACC, they are going to lean on their very good offensive line.

1. Georgia

The Bulldogs are missing some guys from last years championship team, but there is still plenty of talent on the offensive line.

Broderick Jones is set to take over at left tackle and Sedrick Van Pran and Warren McClendon are back as well. Georgia recruits as well as anyone on the offensive line and they will simply reload and have one of the best lines in the SEC and thus, the country.

