Georgia Tech Football Offers Three-Star Cornerback Jarvis Lee

With the season nearly a week away, Georgia Tech Football will be getting ready for Clemson in their season opener. In the meantime, the coaching staff is looking at adding to their 2023 recruiting class, which currently sits at 16 commitments.

The latest offer from the Yellow Jackets went out to IMG Academy defensive back Jarvis Lee, a 5-11 175 LBS three-star prospect. Lee is a prospect with speed and a good change of direction, who is also very good in track and field.

Lee is a prospect that has multiple offers from power five schools. Virginia, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Washington State, Missouri, and Iowa State are the other schools competing for Lee. Virginia is considered the favorite right now.

Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J Green is currently the only cornerback committed in the 2023 class for the Yellow Jackets. Lee would be a great pickup for the Yellow Jackets and would add some athleticism to the secondary in the future.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Javin Simpkins, RB

Zachariah Keith, Edge

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

L.J. Green, Cornerback

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elijah Douglas, Defensive Line

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Trey Cornist, Running Back

Kamal Bonner, Linebacker

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Volleyball overpowers Ole Miss in Season Opener

Juanyeh Thomas makes game-winning interception for Dallas Cowboys

Keith Brooking named Honorary Captain for Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game vs Clemson

How did Tariq Carpenter, Tyler Davis, and Jack Coco perform for the Packers on Thursday?

Georgia Tech Football picked to finish sixth in ACC Coastal by CBS Sports

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Edge Rusher recruiting board for August

Georgia Tech lands top 2023 offensive tackle target Benjamin Galloway

Georgia Tech still needs a top guy to emerge in the receiving room

Jeff Sims named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Chip Long Press Conference 8/24