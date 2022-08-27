Georgia Tech Football Offers Three-Star Cornerback Jarvis Lee
With the season nearly a week away, Georgia Tech Football will be getting ready for Clemson in their season opener. In the meantime, the coaching staff is looking at adding to their 2023 recruiting class, which currently sits at 16 commitments.
The latest offer from the Yellow Jackets went out to IMG Academy defensive back Jarvis Lee, a 5-11 175 LBS three-star prospect. Lee is a prospect with speed and a good change of direction, who is also very good in track and field.
Lee is a prospect that has multiple offers from power five schools. Virginia, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Washington State, Missouri, and Iowa State are the other schools competing for Lee. Virginia is considered the favorite right now.
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J Green is currently the only cornerback committed in the 2023 class for the Yellow Jackets. Lee would be a great pickup for the Yellow Jackets and would add some athleticism to the secondary in the future.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Javin Simpkins, RB
- Zachariah Keith, Edge
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
- L.J. Green, Cornerback
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elijah Douglas, Defensive Line
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Trey Cornist, Running Back
- Kamal Bonner, Linebacker
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
