Georgia Tech Volleyball Overpowers Ole Miss in Season Opener

Georgia Tech Volleyball got off to a great start in their season opener vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Volleyball came into this season ranked in the top ten and they did not disappoint in their opening match of the season against Ole Miss. 

It was none other than senior Julia Bergmann that got it done for the Yellow Jackets, Bergmann finished the match with 33 kills, which is tied for the fifth most ever in a match in school history. Bergmann also had eight digs and two blocks. 

Georgia Tech Volleyball vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Volleyball
Georgia Tech Volleyball
Georgia Tech Volleyball

Georgia Tech did fall behind early and lost the first set to Ole Miss 13-25, but was able to bounce back quickly. The Yellow Jackets won the second set 26-24, the third set 28-26, and clinched the victory with a win in the fourth set 27-25. 

Georgia Tech is hoping to keep the momentum rolling during the weekend against the 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. The match is set for 4:00 p.m in Oxford, MS. 

