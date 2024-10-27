All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Loss to Virginia Tech

How did Georgia Tech grade out in the loss to Virginia Tech on PFF yestserday?

Jackson Caudell

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes (85) runs the ball after a catch against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes (85) runs the ball after a catch against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech went on the road yesterday to face Virginia Tech and it did not go well, especially on the offensive end. The Yellow Jackets struggled to move the ball all game and while the defense and special teams units were strong, Georgia Tech could not move the ball on the Hokies defense. The loss now drops Georgia Tech to 5-4 heading into a much-needed bye week in which they hope they can get healthy and find a way to win one more game to secure a spot in a bowl game.

So how did Georgia Tech grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. TE Avery Boyd- 82.2 (7)

2. QB Aaron Philo- 78.3 (37)

3. WR Bailey Stockton- 75.0 (5)

4. WR Isiah Canion- 74.7 (15)

5. LT Corey Robinson- 70.9 (70)

6. LG Joe Fusile- 69.4 (81)

7. LT Ethan Mackenny- 69.2 (11)

8. RG Keylan Rutledge- 66.0 (81)

9. C Weston Franklin- 65.8 (81)

10. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 65.2 (65)

11. WR Malik Rutherford- 64.6 (62)

12. RB Anthony Carrie- 60.5 (26)

13. LT Harrison Moore- 60.0 (1)

14. WR Leo Blackburn- 60.0 (1)

15. TE Jackson Hawes- 56.8 (57)

16. TE Josh Beetham- 56.6 (29)

17. RB Jamal Haynes- 53.7 (54)

18. WR Chase Lane- 53.7 (53)

19. WR Abdul Janneh- 53.1 (30)

20. RT Jordan Williams- 46.7 (81)

21. QB Zach Pyron- 35.3 (44)

Defense

1. DE Romello Height- 90.2 (30)

2. CB Ahmari Harvey- 76.9 (54)

3. CB Rodney Shelley- 76.0 (56)

4. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 74.7 (51)

5. DT Thomas Gore- 74.4 (29)

6. DT Jordan van den Berg- 73.6 (30)

7. CB Zachary Tobe- 73.1 (9)

8. CB Warren Burrell- 71.5 (55)

9. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 66.4 (24)

10. LB Tah'j Butler- 64.6 (24)

11. DT Jason Moore- 64.4 (7)

12. DT Zeek Biggers- 61.9 (33)

13. DB Taye Seymore- 61.2 (51)

14. DB Syeed Gibbs- 61.2 (11)

15. DT Makius Scott- 61.1 (20)

16. DE Josh Robinson- 59.3 (34)

17. LB E.J. Lightsey- 57.9 (34)

18. DB LaMiles Brooks- 54.5 (20)

19. LB Jackson Hamilton- 46.7 (29)

20. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 46.4 (35)

21. DE Kevin Harris- 45.2 (35)

