Georgia Tech had its 2023 recruiting class in action on Friday. The class grew this week when Hillgrove offensive tackle Benjamin Galloway joined the Yellow Jackets Class.

There were some highlight plays being made last night. Wide receiver commit Zion Taylor had a great 80-yard touchdown reception against Mill Creek, one of the top teams in the state.

So how did the rest of the night go for Georgia Tech's 2023 class? Let's break it down here.

Offensive tackle commit Ethan Mackenny and Lassiter High School got a win last night over Wheeler 16-10.

Offensive line commit Patrick Screws and Eufaula (AL) High School got a 22-14 over Stanhope Elmore.

Defensive line commit Anthony Little and Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) lost a tough game against Dillard High School (FL) 35-0

Cornerback Commitment L.J. Green and Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) got a big 60-7 win over Alabama Christian Academy

Taylor and Norcross lost to Mill Creek 49-17

Defensive Line commit Elijah Douglas and Pine Forest High School (FL) got a big win over Tate 34-0

Running back commit Trey Cornist and Winston Woods (OH) got a 52-0 win over Walnut Hills

Newnan Linebacker commit Ashton Heflin and tight end commit Justyn Reid lost to East Coweta 38-17

North Cobb Christian and Jacob Cruz got a 20-7 win over Ridgeland

The newest commit Benjamin Galloway and Hillgrove got a 10-6 win over Creekview

