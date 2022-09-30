Georgia Tech Football Reveals Uniform Combination for Game vs Pitt

Just a little more than 24 hours until toe meets leather for Georgia Tech against Pittsburgh, the Yellow Jackets dropped their uniform combination for tomorrow night and it is going to be a good look for primetime.

White helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants will be the look. This is the first time that Tech has used the white, white, and gold combination this year.

Georgia Tech is going to be playing their first game tomorrow night under interim head coach Brent Key. Key is taking over for Geoff Collins, who was officially fired on Monday.

It will be a big challenge for the Yellow Jackets against the defending ACC Champions. Pitt is 3-1 heading into this game and looking to defend their division and conference crown this year.

Georgia Tech vs Pitt will kick off at 8:00 p.m tomorrow night and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch vs Pitt

ACC Football: Official Week Five Predictions

What does ESPN's FPI and SP+ project for Georgia Tech vs Pitt

Georgia Tech Women's basketball: Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jamey Chadwell

Deion Sanders says "it is nice to be mentioned" for Georgia Tech head coaching job

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball tip-off times and TV schedule announced

Pat Narduzzi comments on facing Georgia Tech since they fired Geoff Collins

How to watch, listen, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Five

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Pitt