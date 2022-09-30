Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football Reveals Uniform Combination for Game vs Pitt

Check out how the Yellow Jackets will look for tomorrow night's matchup

Just a little more than 24 hours until toe meets leather for Georgia Tech against Pittsburgh, the Yellow Jackets dropped their uniform combination for tomorrow night and it is going to be a good look for primetime. 

White helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants will be the look. This is the first time that Tech has used the white, white, and gold combination this year. 

Georgia Tech is going to be playing their first game tomorrow night under interim head coach Brent Key. Key is taking over for Geoff Collins, who was officially fired on Monday. 

It will be a big challenge for the Yellow Jackets against the defending ACC Champions. Pitt is 3-1 heading into this game and looking to defend their division and conference crown this year. 

Georgia Tech vs Pitt will kick off at 8:00 p.m tomorrow night and will be televised on the ACC Network. 

