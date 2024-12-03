Georgia Tech Football: Ten Yellow Jackets Make All-ACC Teams, Most Since 2014
Today, the ACC announced their all-conference teams and Georgia Tech was one of the most represented teams on there. The Yellow Jackets had 10 players make either the first team, second team, third team or ALL-ACC honorable mentions, their most selections since 14 made it in 2014, the last year that Georgia Tech made the conference championship game.
On the first team was right guard Keylan Rutledge. Rutledge transferred over to Georgia Tech from Middle Tennessee State and has been a starter for every game this season for one of the best running games in the nation. Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg made second team, while offensive tackle Jordan Williams and linebacker Kyle Efford made third team. Defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, running back Jamal Haynes, center Weston Franklin, offensive tackle Corey Robinson, wide receiver Malik Rutherford, and wide receiver Eric Singleton were honorable mentions.
Notably, Tech’s offensive all-ACC performers headline a unit that ranks among the top 50 nationally in total (427.1 ypg), rushing (186.8 ypg) and passing offense (240.3 ypg), as well as in the top five in fewest sacks allowed (6) and fewest turnovers (8).
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets’ all-conference selections have led one of the nation’s most-improved units, allowing 91.2 fewer total yards (sixth nationally), 101.1 less rushing yards (second) and 5.2 fewer points (29th) than a season ago.
Georgia Tech’s 10 all-ACC honorees led the Yellow Jackets to a 7-5 regular-season record (most regular-season wins since 2018), a 5-3 ACC record (good for a tie for fourth place in the 17-team conference) and a second-consecutive bowl appearance (GT’s first back-to-back bowl berths since 2013 and 2014).
The Jackets defeated two top-10 teams (including a 28-23 win over No. 4 Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9) and narrowly missed a third top-10 win with last Friday’s 44-42, eight-overtime loss at No. 6 Georgia. Tech is one of only four teams nationally that has defeated a pair of top-10 opponents this season, joining Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
Georgia Tech is awaiting to find out where they are going to be playing in the postseason. That decision and announcement will come on Sunday.
