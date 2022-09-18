Georgia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Loss to Ole Miss

It was another ugly performance for Georgia Tech Football on Saturday and is leaving the football program's future in doubt. Ole Miss shut out the Yellow Jackets on Saturday and racked up over 500 yards. Quarterback Jeff Sims is regressing, the running game can't get anything going, the offensive line is a disaster, and the defense was lifeless yesterday. There is just nothing good to say right now.

This is likely to be the shortest addition of the good, the bad, and the ugly this year because it is pretty evident from what happened in that game yesterday.

The Good

Nothing. There is not one positive to take from this game yesterday.

The Bad

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims was ineffective on Saturday vs Ole Miss Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

1. The offense did not turn the ball over. The offense was a mess all day, but I guess one thing that I won't put in the ugly category is that they did not turn the ball over. However, the offensive performance and the defense's inability to stop anything negated any positive from that.

The Ugly

Ole Miss' offense had a fantastic day against Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ole Miss ran for 316 yards on 61 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Starting running back Zach Evans had 18 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Quinshon Judkins had 105 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns

2. Georgia Tech allowing another blocked punt falls completely on the coaching staff. Three blocked punts in three games is unacceptable.

3. Jeff Sims was off-target again on most of his throws and just did not look comfortable throwing the ball or being in the pocket.

4. The running backs carrying the ball 18 times for only 60 yards.

5. The wide receivers can't get any separation and make plays.

6. The offensive line allowed seven sacks and could not get any push in the running game.

7. Another slow start. It was not even halfway through the first quarter and Georgia Tech is already down 14-0. Ole Miss drove the ball quickly on their first drive and scored and then blocked the punt that allowed them to score their next touchdown. That is on coaching, but also the players. There is no excuse for the same slow starts that the program has been seeing for four years.

8. Ole Miss was 3-3 on fourth down conversions

9. The coaching and preparation for this game were terrible. The defense looked lost on nearly every series, there was another blocked punt, and they just looked unprepared and unmotivated against a top 20 team in the country. There is just no excuse at this point.

10. The defense allowed 20 yards per completion and Ole Miss only had 10 completions.

This program has a lot of soul searching to do after a performance like this and I don't know what to expect in the coming weeks from Georgia Tech.

