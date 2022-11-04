Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Questions vs Virginia Tech

We are less than 24 hours from toe-meeting leather in Blacksburg, VA, and Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech trying to snap their respective losing streaks. Georgia Tech is coming off of a non-competitive loss to Florida State, 41-16, and Virginia Tech is currently on a five-game losing streak since starting the season 2-1.

This is likely to be a low-scoring battle, as neither offense has topped 30 points against an FBS opponent this season and both teams struggle to move the ball. Georgia Tech is likely to get quarterback Jeff Sims back, which should help the running game, but the Yellow Jackets need to find a way to test a shaky Virginia Tech secondary.

If they won this game, it would be the first time that Georgia Tech has topped three wins since 2018 and the first time they have beaten Virginia Tech since 2018 as well.

So what are the three biggest questions for Georgia Tech heading into tomorrow's game?

3. Can Georgia Tech's passing game take advantage of a poor Virginia Tech secondary?

Can Georgia Tech have success in the passing game against Virginia Tech? Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech defense has been a solid unit, especially in the running game this year, but they are susceptible in the secondary. The Hokies' overall coverage grade on PFF(Pro Football Focus) is 65, which is not good, and there are three games this year (North Carolina, Miami, and West Virginia) in which they have a coverage grade below 60.

Georgia Tech has the worst passing offense in the ACC by a wide margin and it will be interesting to see if they can have any success against this secondary. E.J. Jenkins had his best game of the season last week and will look to carry that over into this week.

Whether it is Sims or Zach Pyron at quarterback, Georgia Tech needs to be able to find success against this Virginia Tech secondary.

2. Can the defense have a bounce-back performance?

Georgia Tech's defense had its worst performance of the season against Florida State last week Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech gave up over 600 yards last week, including 396 through the air and nearly 250 on the ground. The defense had been playing well leading into the game, but they were exposed a bit against the Seminoles last week.

Obvious point here, but Virginia Tech's offense is not anywhere near as good as Florida State's. The Hokies have the ACC's 12th-ranked passing offense and the 13th-ranked rushing offense. The run blocking has been terrible up front and this has the potential for a big bounce-back game from the defense.

Guys like Charlie Thomas, Ace Eley, and Keion White in the front seven need to be able to create havoc plays and get the Virginia Tech offense behind the chains. I expect a big game from this defense against the dreadful Virginia Tech offense.

1. What can we expect from the quarterback position?

Will Zach Pyron see the field against Virginia Tech this week? Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

It is not a surprise, but the quarterback position will be the top question for Georgia Tech heading into this game. Sims is likely to be back according to interim head coach Brent Key:

"All of them practiced today. Jeff was out there practicing, full go. Every team period, 7-on-7's, good to go. Same with Zach, good to go. We are preparing all of those guys to be able to go and play in the game, really no different than any week and if something is to occur between now and then, one of the two, the other one would have to play. But right now, we are full board with Jeff being the quarterback."

If Sims does indeed play, how effective will he be? Sims makes the offense better because of his dual-threat ability, but it is unknown if he is going to be the same quarterback.

Pyron held his own last week and showed flashes in his first collegiate game. If Sims does not play or has to come out, it will be up to Pyron to lead the offense and he looked capable last week. This Virginia Tech secondary is not very good and that could lead to big opportunities for either quarterback.

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks this Saturday for the Yellow Jackets.

