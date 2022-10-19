Georgia Tech Football: Three Players Poised For A Big Second Half Of The Season

When Georgia Tech kicks off against Virginia on Thursday night, they will officially begin the second half of their season.

Georgia Tech's season feels like it has already been in two parts. Former head coach Geoff Collins was fired after four games and a 1-3 start. Then, Brent Key took over as the interim coach and has gone 2-0 in the games he has coached.

During the second half of the season, Georgia Tech is going to be looking to push for a bowl game, something that was not thought possible after the first four games.

After the 2-0 start under Key, Georgia Tech is playing with momentum and confidence heading into the second half of the season. How well this team performs in the second half of the season could also determine if Key could be the long-term answer as the head coach.

So which Yellow Jackets could be ready for a big second half?

3. Leo Blackburn- Wide Receiver

Leo Blackburn is one of Georgia Tech's most talented wide receivers Georgia Tech Athletics

Every Georgia Tech has known that Leo Blackburn has high potential, but because of injury, he has not been able to show his talent. We got a glimpse of it in the last game against Duke, as Blackburn finished the day with three catches for 49 yards, including the fantastic touchdown catch from Jeff Sims.

Sims seemed comfortable throwing the ball Blackburn's way and letting him try to go up and get it. At 6'5 220 LBS, Blackburn brings a different skill set with his size and athleticism that Georgia Tech needs in its passing game.

I think with his performance a couple of weeks ago against Duke, Blackburn has earned his way to more snaps. I think he is ready to make the most of them in the second half of the season.

2. Clayton Powell-Lee: Defensive Back

Freshman Clayton Powell-Lee has stepped into a starting role for Georgia Tech Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran defensive back Jaylon King went down with an injury in the game against Pittsburgh and that presented an opportunity for true freshmen Clayton Powell-Lee to step into his shoes. So far, the young defensive back has not disappointed and I think he is in for a big second half of the season.

In his first collegiate start against Duke, Powell-Lee totaled eight tackles and you could see that he was in good position nearly every snap, which shows he has the mental aspect of the defense down. With more reps and experience, he is only going to get better and make more of an impact on the Georgia Tech defense.

1. Hassan Hall- Running Back

Hassan Hall has taken over as Georgia Tech's top running back this season Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For the first four games of the season, Georgia Tech used a running back-by-committee approach with Dontae Smith, Hassan Hall, and Dylan McDuffie. Over the last two games, however, Georgia Tech has leaned more and more on Hall and that is why I think he is set for a big second half of the season. Hall is an explosive back and his acceleration once he gets to the second level of the defense has shown in the last two games. He also is a safe option to check the ball down to for quarterback Jeff Sims.

During the game against Pittsburgh, Hall saw 20 carries and then he saw 17 against Duke. He totaled 157 yards against Pittsburgh and then 70 yards against Duke. While his carries have gone up, Smith's and McDuffie's have gone down.

If Hall can keep this success up, Georgia Tech will have the chance to improve on offense and have the type of ground game they want.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech releases depth chart for matchup with Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Midseason special teams report card

Georgia Tech Football: Midseason report for the secondary

Georgia Tech Volleyball is back in AVCA top ten

Everything from Brent Keys' press conference ahead of the game vs Virginia

ACC Basketball: Three ACC teams in initial AP Top 25

Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Florida State announced

Georgia Tech Projected to make A Bowl game by ESPN

Georgia Tech Opens as a three-point favorite over Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Linebacker mid-season report card