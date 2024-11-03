Georgia Tech Football: Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Ten
Week 10 in the ACC brought the most clarity to the conference race yet. The ACC had four teams unbeaten in conference play heading into the weekend, but now there is just two. Miami and SMU don't play each other in the regular season and both teams control their own destiny to face each other in Charlotte next month. Miami has a trip to Georgia Tech, a home game vs Wake Forest, and a road game at Syracuse. SMU faces Boston College, Virginia, and Cal to finish out the regular season. Both teams will be double-digit favorites in the rest of these games and while anything can happen, it is starting to look like the Hurricanes and the Mustangs will play each other with a playoff spot and first round bye on the line.
Behind them, there are a pair of teams with just one conference loss. Clemson lost to Louisville last night and Pitt lost to SMU, putting them behind now in the title chase. While not impossible, both teams would have to have big upsets down the stretch for them to get back in contention.
Virginia Tech came into the weekend with just one conference loss and a small chance of making it to the conference title game, but they lost on the road to Syracuse yesterday, eliminating any chance they have now at making the conference title game.
1.Miami (5-0 ACC, 9-0 Overall)
2. SMU (5-0, 8-1)
3. Clemson (5-1, 6-2)
4. Pitt (3-1, 7-1)
5. Louisville (4-2, 6-3)
6. Syracuse (3-2, 6-2)
7. Virginia Tech (3-2, 5-4)
8. Georgia Tech (3-3, 5-4)
9. Wake Forest (2-2, 4-4)
10. Duke (2-3, 6-3)
11. North Carolina (2-3, 5-4)
12. NC State (2-3, 5-4)
13. Virginia (2-3, 4-4)
14. Boston College (1-3, 4-4)
15. Stanford (1-5, 2-7)
16. Florida State (1-7, 1-8)
17. Cal (0-4, 4-4)
