All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Football: Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Ten

The ACC race is starting to take shape heading into the final four weeks of the season

Jackson Caudell

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Sam Brumfield (3) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Sam Brumfield (3) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Week 10 in the ACC brought the most clarity to the conference race yet. The ACC had four teams unbeaten in conference play heading into the weekend, but now there is just two. Miami and SMU don't play each other in the regular season and both teams control their own destiny to face each other in Charlotte next month. Miami has a trip to Georgia Tech, a home game vs Wake Forest, and a road game at Syracuse. SMU faces Boston College, Virginia, and Cal to finish out the regular season. Both teams will be double-digit favorites in the rest of these games and while anything can happen, it is starting to look like the Hurricanes and the Mustangs will play each other with a playoff spot and first round bye on the line.

Behind them, there are a pair of teams with just one conference loss. Clemson lost to Louisville last night and Pitt lost to SMU, putting them behind now in the title chase. While not impossible, both teams would have to have big upsets down the stretch for them to get back in contention.

Virginia Tech came into the weekend with just one conference loss and a small chance of making it to the conference title game, but they lost on the road to Syracuse yesterday, eliminating any chance they have now at making the conference title game.

1.Miami (5-0 ACC, 9-0 Overall)

2. SMU (5-0, 8-1)

3. Clemson (5-1, 6-2)

4. Pitt (3-1, 7-1)

5. Louisville (4-2, 6-3)

6. Syracuse (3-2, 6-2)

7. Virginia Tech (3-2, 5-4)

8. Georgia Tech (3-3, 5-4)

9. Wake Forest (2-2, 4-4)

10. Duke (2-3, 6-3)

11. North Carolina (2-3, 5-4)

12. NC State (2-3, 5-4)

13. Virginia (2-3, 4-4)

14. Boston College (1-3, 4-4)

15. Stanford (1-5, 2-7)

16. Florida State (1-7, 1-8)

17. Cal (0-4, 4-4)

Additional Links:

Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Open As Big Underdog in Next Week's Game vs Miami

Georgia Tech Football: Game Time Announced For Next Week's Matchup vs Miami

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Land Three-Star Defensive Tackle Blake Belin

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football