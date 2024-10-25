Georgia Tech Football: Virginia Tech Players to Watch on Saturday Against The Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech battles another formidable opponent on the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hokies have won two consecutive games after a 2-3 start and are 2-1 in Blacksburg. There are several players to watch in the game, but here is who you should keep a close eye on Saturday.
QB Kyron Drones- It has been an up-and-down season for Drones who was expected to be one of the best passers in the ACC this season. He has certainly shown flashes and has started to come on as of late. In back-to-back games he has completed over 70% of his passes. He also has three touchdowns and just one interception during that span. Another cool thing about Drones is he has a top 60 QBR in the country. He has improved his completion percentage from his sophomore season from 58.2% to 62.7% in his junior season. Drones can also burn you with his legs if you are not careful. He is the second-leading rusher on the team with 318 rushing yards and also has five touchdowns. He had two rushing touchdowns in the win against Boston College. Drones is dangerous and will make you pay if you allow him to sit in the pocket, dissect your defense, and make big plays. Drones is certainly one to watch in this game.
RB Bhayshul Tuten- He had a breakout performance last Thursday against Boston College rushing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 14.8 yards per carry in the win. Tuten was named Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week for his performance. The senior running back had his best performance of the season. Tuten has rushed for 100 yards in five of the seven games played this season. He is the second-leading rusher in the ACC only trailing Omarion Hampton by 30 yards. Tuten leads the ACC in rushing touchdowns. He has rushed for 871 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Georgia Tech is no stranger to facing great rushing attacks. They have faced several times this season, but this one will be a little bit different, especially with how quickly Tuten can get to the second level and gash you for big gains. Tackling will have to be much better if the Yellow Jackets are going to pull off the win.
DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- Powell-Ryland is having an All-ACC type of season for Virginia Tech. He had a strong performance last week against Boston College finishing with seven tackles, four sacks, and a fumble recovery. He’s had two games this season where he’s had four sacks in a game. His best performance of the season came against Old Dominion where he finished with seven tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Powell-Ryland is currently tied for first in sacks in the country with 11. He also leads the ACC having accumulated two more sacks than the next closest person. Powell-Ryland has already surpassed his sack total from a season ago (9.5 sacks) and for the first time in his career has double-digit sacks. If you give him the chance, Powell-Ryland can wreck a game. The senior defensive lineman is making quite a name for himself this season and the Yellow Jackets will have to be ready to protect their quarterback and block No. 52.
