Georgia Tech Football: What's at Stake in Thursday's Game vs NC State?
Georgia Tech is back in action this Thursday night for their final home game of the season, which just so happens to be the final home game of the year for the Yellow Jackets. Brent Key's team is coming off of a win vs previously unbeaten Miami and Georgia Tech is hoping to build off that.
NC State was supposed to compete for the ACC Championship this season, but injuries and poor play have them at 5-5 and needing to beat either the Yellow Jackets or rival North Carolina to get into a bowl game. While Georgia Tech is favored to win this game, it is not going to be easy. Dave Doeren is one of the best coaches in the ACC and has run one of the best programs since he has been in Raleigh and his team won't go down without a fight.
So what is at stake for the Yellow Jackets this Thursday? A lot more than you might think.
- With a win, the Jackets would also become only the third Tech team to go undefeated and untied at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 1966, joining the 1990 national championship team that went 6-0 at home and the 1999 squad that went 6-0 at Bobby Dodd during current head coach Brent Key's junior season. '
- Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is also looking to clinch a winning overall record for the second season in a row. The Yellow Jackets have not finished above .500 in back-to-back seasons since 2013 and 2014.
- A win would also secure a 5-3 final record in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the second-straight season
- Georgia Tech would move its record up it to 7-4 overall, which would be its most regular-
season wins since 2018 and tied for its second-most in the last 10 seasons (7 in 2018 and 8 in 2016); clinch an above-.500 season, which would give it back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 (7-6) and 2014 (11-3).
- A win would finalize a 5-3 record in ACC play, which would give it back-to-back winning records in conference action for the first time since 2013 (5-3) and 2014 (6-2).
- A win would close out a perfect 5-0 campaign at Bobby Dodd Stadium
at Hyundai Field, which would be the Yellow Jackets 16th
undefeated, untied season all-time at Bobby Dodd since it
opened in 1913, only their third since 1966 and their first
since 1999.
- A win would move to 18-22 in regular-season Thursday night games
since Tech began ACC play in 1983.
- A win would move Georgia Tech to 16-13 in Thursday night home games since joining the ACC in 1983.
- A win would move Georgia Tech up it to 21-11 all-time versus NC State;
be its fourth win in its last five games and 14th win in its
last 18 matchups with the Wolfpack.
- A win would move Georgia Tech up to 12-4 all-time at home against NC State.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Dani Carnegie Named ACC Co-Rookie of The Week
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart For Thursday's Game vs NC State
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Receive Expert Prediction To Beat NC State