Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart For Thursday's Game vs NC State
After a Saturday off, it is game week once again in Atlanta for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had a week off to get ready for NC State on Thursday in Bobby Dodd Stadium, a game in which the Yellow Jackets find themselves favored in by a touchdown. Ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Wolfpack, Georgia Tech released its depth chart. There were no real changes to the depth chart this week for the Yellow Jackets, but remember that what the depth chart says and what happens in the game are not always the same.
Position
Starter
Backup
Quarterback
Haynes King
Zach Pyron or Aaron Philo
Running Back
Jamal Haynes
Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Daylon Gordon
Wide Receiver
Eric Singleton Jr
Abdul Janneh
Wide Receiver
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
Chase Lane
Leo Blackburn
Tight End
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson
Ethan Mackenny
Left Guard
Joe Fusile
Harrison Moore
Center
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
Right Tackle
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway
Position
Starter
Backup
End
Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen
Jordan Boyd
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Thomas Gore and Horace Lockett
Tackle
Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg
Jason Moore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
E.J. Lightsey
Linebacker
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
Taye Seymore
LaMiles Brooks
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Omar Daniels
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Nehemiah Chandler
Nickleback/Sam
Rodney Shelley or Syeed Gibbs
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever
NC State is going to be 5-5 heading into this game and is coming off of a loss to Duke last Saturday. After being picked near the top of the ACC in the preseason poll, the Wolfpack have been disappointing this season and dealing with injuries. This is going to be the first matchup between the two programs since 2020, a game that NC State won 23-13 in Raleigh, NC. This is the first matchup in Atlanta since 2019.
The win against Miami got Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the second straight season and was arguably the signature win of the Brent Key era. Now, Georgia Tech has to avoid complacency, something that has not been easy over the past few seasons following a big win. They can't be looking ahead to the game vs rival Georgia on Black Friday. When speaking with the media this week, Key made it clear how much he respects NC State as a program:
"Yeah, they're a good football team, you know, they've had some, some ups and downs in the season. Dave Doeren is a tremendous football coach. He is someone that I very much respect this league, I respect in the world of college football. He's been good to me as far as becoming a new coach in the league and just kind of, whether it be at different events or different things, show me the ways a little bit. He's just been really good to me in that way. But there's such a mutual respect and respect for how he's built his football program over the last, you know, what is it, 10 years or what not? So many can say, you know, eight win seasons, you know, the development of the players in this program, you know, he truly believes in being a developmental program and in building bringing guys in from the high school ranks and in developing those guys, you know, they play physical and tough at the line of scrimmage, you know, they're gonna be, you know, It's a different defensive front than we've seen as of late. And the quarterback's playing good football, so very similar in a lot of ways, program -wise, identity of a program. So it's gonna be a big challenge for us."
