Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart For Thursday's Game vs NC State

Georgia Tech has officially released its depth chart for Thursday's game vs NC State

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a Saturday off, it is game week once again in Atlanta for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had a week off to get ready for NC State on Thursday in Bobby Dodd Stadium, a game in which the Yellow Jackets find themselves favored in by a touchdown. Ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Wolfpack, Georgia Tech released its depth chart. There were no real changes to the depth chart this week for the Yellow Jackets, but remember that what the depth chart says and what happens in the game are not always the same.

Position

Starter

Backup

Quarterback

Haynes King

Zach Pyron or Aaron Philo

Running Back

Jamal Haynes

Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Daylon Gordon

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton Jr

Abdul Janneh

Wide Receiver

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

Wide Receiver

Chase Lane

Leo Blackburn

Tight End

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham

Left Tackle

Corey Robinson

Ethan Mackenny

Left Guard

Joe Fusile

Harrison Moore

Center

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

Right Guard

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

Right Tackle

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway

Position

Starter

Backup

End

Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen

Jordan Boyd

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Thomas Gore and Horace Lockett

Tackle

Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg

Jason Moore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

E.J. Lightsey

Linebacker

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

Taye Seymore

LaMiles Brooks

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Omar Daniels

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Nehemiah Chandler

Nickleback/Sam

Rodney Shelley or Syeed Gibbs

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

NC State is going to be 5-5 heading into this game and is coming off of a loss to Duke last Saturday. After being picked near the top of the ACC in the preseason poll, the Wolfpack have been disappointing this season and dealing with injuries. This is going to be the first matchup between the two programs since 2020, a game that NC State won 23-13 in Raleigh, NC. This is the first matchup in Atlanta since 2019.

The win against Miami got Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the second straight season and was arguably the signature win of the Brent Key era. Now, Georgia Tech has to avoid complacency, something that has not been easy over the past few seasons following a big win. They can't be looking ahead to the game vs rival Georgia on Black Friday. When speaking with the media this week, Key made it clear how much he respects NC State as a program:

"Yeah, they're a good football team, you know, they've had some, some ups and downs in the season. Dave Doeren is a tremendous football coach. He is someone that I very much respect this league, I respect in the world of college football. He's been good to me as far as becoming a new coach in the league and just kind of, whether it be at different events or different things, show me the ways a little bit. He's just been really good to me in that way. But there's such a mutual respect and respect for how he's built his football program over the last, you know, what is it, 10 years or what not? So many can say, you know, eight win seasons, you know, the development of the players in this program, you know, he truly believes in being a developmental program and in building bringing guys in from the high school ranks and in developing those guys, you know, they play physical and tough at the line of scrimmage, you know, they're gonna be, you know, It's a different defensive front than we've seen as of late. And the quarterback's playing good football, so very similar in a lot of ways, program -wise, identity of a program. So it's gonna be a big challenge for us."

