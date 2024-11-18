Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Dani Carnegie Named ACC Co-Rookie of The Week
It has been a great start to the season for Georgia Tech Women's Basketball and one of the big reasons why is the play of freshman guard Dani Carnegie.
Carnegie earned Atlantic Coast Conference recognition on Monday, being named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week after helping the Yellow Jackets to a pair of wins. It marks Carnegie’s first weekly conference honor of her career. She shares the honor with Notre Dame’s Kate Koval.
Carnegie has made an impressive debut to her collegiate career through four games as a Yellow Jacket, scoring in double-figures in every outing. She currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game, and from three-point distance.
Last week, Carnegie helped lift Georgia Tech to wins over West Georgia and in-state rival, Georgia. Against West Georgia, Carnegie led Tech with a team-high 15 points for her third-straight game leading the Jackets offensively. She hit the mark behind six field goals, including three triples. On Sunday, the freshman recorded her first 20-point outing, scoring 20 points in 30 minutes of playing time against Georgia. She hit four three-pointers to help lift Tech to an 83-67 victory over the Bulldogs.
In the ACC, Carnegie currently leads all freshmen in scoring, three-point field goal percentage and three-point field goals made. Overall, Carnegie ties for fourth in the league in three-point field goals made, owning a team-best 12 on the young season.
The ACC Player of the Week honors were also shared this week between Florida State’s Makayla Timpson and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo.
Georgia Tech returns to action taking part in the Hawaii North Shore Showcase. The Yellow Jackets open the tournament against South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 23.
