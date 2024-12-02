Georgia Tech Football: Wide Receiver Leo Blackburn to Enter The Transfer Portal
The regular season is now over in college football and next Monday, the transfer portal is officially open. While the portal does not open until next week, players are announcing their intention to enter the portal and Georgia Tech has had a handful of players already enter. Quarterback Zach Pyron, defensive tackle Horace Lockett, and running back Evan Dickens entered the portal earlier this morning and left tackle Corey Robinson just announced on social media that he is also entering the transfer portal. Just a few minutes ago on social media, wide receiver Leo Blackburn became the latest Yellow Jacket to enter the transfer portal.
Blackburn is a physically gifted receiver (6'5 220 LBS) who has struggled with injuries during his time at Georgia Tech. He sustained a season-ending foot injury as a freshman in 2021, had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in 2022, and missed the 2023 season due to a knee injury. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Blackburn played 67 snaps this season and finished with a 57.8 overall grade on offense, 37th best for Georgia Tech on that side of the ball. He had one catch this season for 24 yards and a touchdown vs VMI. Hopefully Blackburn can stay healthy at his next stop and showcase his talent.
Offensive tackle Corey Robinson transferred to Georgia Tech in 2022 after redshirting his freshman season at Kansas and he started all 12 games at left tackle that season. In 2023, he appeared in 12 of Georgia Tech's 13 games. He started in Georgia Tech's last seven games this season, although he split time with Ethan Mackenny in the last four games. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Robinson has the highest pass-blocking grade in the country among offensive tackles (92.8) in 278 pass-blocking snaps. Robinson played a total of 539 snaps and finished as Georgia Tech's 12th-highest-graded offensive player on PFF, finishing with a 69.9 overall grade (92.8 pass blocking and 59.6 run blocking). Robinson has one more year of eligibility. Georgia Tech is bringing in one of the nation's top offensive line classes in the 2025 recruiting class.
Pyron has been at Georgia Tech since 2022 and started two games this season when Haynes King went down with an injury. He started the game against Notre Dame, going 20-36 for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He went on to start the next weekend at Virginia Tech, but was benched in favor of true freshman Aaron Philo in the third quarter. Pyron went 10-22 for 76 yards in that game. The Yellow Jackets played both King and Philo in wins over Miami and NC State and Pyron played in one snap on Friday vs Georgia. He finished this season with 409 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Pyron started two games for Georgia Tech in 2022 as a true freshman, a road win vs Virginia Tech, and then a loss vs Miami the next week. Pyron played a lot in a road loss against Florida State, though he did not start the game (Zach Gibson did). Pyron got injured in the loss against Miami late in the third quarter and did not play the rest of the season. He was in a quarterback battle with King leading up to the 2023 season, but lost the battle in fall camp and spent the 2023 season as the backup. He was used a lot this season as a short-yardage runner near the goal line and finished this season with four rushing touchdowns. He finished his career at Georgia Tech with 995 yards passing, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
