Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Will Reportedly Get Visit From Alabama Transfer OT
The transfer portal is open for business and like a lot of teams around the country, Georgia Tech is active in trying to fill areas of need for their roster in thinking ahead to 2025. It is going to be a busy few weeks for the Yellow Jackets between getting ready for their bowl game vs Vanderbilt on the 27th and navigating the portal before it closes on Dec. 28th.
One of the spots that Georgia Tech might try to bring in transfers at is offensive line. The Yellow Jackets do return Joe Fusile, Ethan Mackenny and Keylan Rutledge next season, but are losing center Weston Franklin, Corey Robinson II and Jordan Williams. They have recruited the position heavily in the high school ranks over the past two recruiting cycles, but could look to the portal for help. One player that fits that bill is Alabama transfer offensive tackle Miles McVay, who is going to be visiting Georgia Tech next week according to On3's Pete Nakos.
McVay was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. The 6'6 "358 LBS offensive tackle played his high school football at East St. Louis High School in Illinois. He is reportedly going to visit Illinois as well, so they could be tough to beat. According to Pro Football Focus, McVay played 94 snaps this season for the Crimson Tide, and he finished with a 45.3 overall grade, including a 44.7 pass-blocking grade and 45.9 run-blocking grade. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward. According to the 247Sports Composite, McVay was a four-star prospect and the No. 196 player in the country, the No. 16 OT in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Illinois.
Here is the scouting report on McVay as a high-school prospect from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu:
"Has competed at the varsity level and against top camp competition since very early in his career. Owns a large frame with good wing-span. Technically advanced from a young age. Plays with a sturdy base and has the natural power and strength to where he is tough to bull-rush, but he is also skilled enough as a pass protector to handle speed rushers. We would like to see him continue to manage his weight and keep working on his lateral movement. But he has the size and technical savvy to be a starter, likely at right tackle, for a high-major program. He has proven himself at camps and at East St. Louis and has a chance to play beyond college especially if he takes to a college S&C program."
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore
