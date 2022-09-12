It was week one of the NFL season on Sunday and there were quite a few former Yellow Jackets in action.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fresh off getting a contract extension and looked good in the Raider's season opener against the Chargers.

Former Yellow Jacket offensive lineman Shaq Mason is still in action against the Dallas Cowboys tonight, so I did not list him below.

So how did all of the NFL Yellow Jackets do? Let's take a look.

Former Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin had a nice day punting for the Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers- Mason did not record a carry as one of the three active running backs for the San Francisco 49ers against the Chicago Bears.

2. Pressley Harvin III, Pittsburgh Steelers- Harvin had eight punts for the Steelers in their game against the Bengals on Sunday and averaged 48.5 yards per punt.

3. Adam Gotsis, Jacksonville Jaguars- Gotsis recorded one tackle in the Jaguar's loss against the Washington Commanders.

4. Tyler Davis, Green Bay Packers- The former Georgia Tech tight end caught one pass for three yards in the Packer's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Tyler Davis is one of three former Yellow Jackets on the Green Bay Packers Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Jack Coco, Green Bay Packers- Coco was the starting long snapper for the Packers today.

6. Tariq Carpenter, Green Bay Packers- Carpenter did not record a statistic for the Packers today.

7. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders- Waller had four catches for 79 yards in the Raider's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

8. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs- Butker got hurt early in the game against the Cardinals, but was able to return in the second quarter. He made one 54-yard field goal and was 4/4 on extra points.

