Jordan Mason Leads 49ers in Rushing En Route to Preseason Victory

Former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason is making his claim to be on the San Francisco 49ers roster this season.

In last night's preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Mason led the team with 57 yards on nine carries and was making highlight plays that everyone around the NFL was noticing.

San Francisco is having a lot of competition at running back and Mason is making the most of his opportunities. So far in the preseason, Mason has carried the ball 15 times for 87 yards and has been a tough physical runner in every game that he has been in.

There will be two more rounds of cuts in the NFL as teams trim their rosters down to 53 players. Mason is making his case for the 53-man roster or at the very least a practice squad member for San Francisco.

Best of luck to Mason for the rest of the preseason!

