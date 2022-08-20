How did Georgia Tech commits perform in their games on Friday?

Georgia Tech's recruiting class was in action last night, as the first big Friday night of high school football was taking place.

Georgia Tech's recruiting class is sitting at 15 commits right now and they play at some of the best high schools in the state of Georgia and around the country. Here are the scores of the games that were played on Friday night and we will be keeping track of them each week. There were several winners last night, so let's go through them.

North Cobb Christian's Jacob Cruz took on Christian Heritage and won the game 21-14. Cruz is listed as an athlete and plays both sides of the ball

Ohio-based running back commit Trey Cornist and Winton Woods High School got a victory over Trotwood Madison 39-16

Alpharetta and offensive line commit Elias Cloy won a thriller over Jefferson 47-46

Defensive Back commit L.J Green and Montgomery Catholic Prep got a big victory over McGill-Toolen 45-21

Offensive line commit Ethan MacKenny and Lassiter high school lost a tough season opener to Etowah 25-14

Running back commit Javin Simpkins and Norland high school took a tough opening loss to Dillard 28-14

Offensive line commit Patrick Screws and Eufaula had a tough game against Russell County and lost 14-0

Georgia Tech has several commits playing in Saturday's games. Defensive end commit Zachariah Keith, wide receiver commit Zion Taylor, linebacker commit Kamal Bonner, linebacker commit Ashton Heflin, and tight end commit Justyn Reid all have games going on today. We will update those when the games go final.

