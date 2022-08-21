Three most likely All-ACC candidates on defense for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is hoping for a massive improvement on the defensive side of the football this season.

Throughout fall camp, coaches have been preaching about how the communication is better and everyone is on the same page more than last year. With so many new starters and head coach Geoff Collins has been more hands-on with the defense.

So who are the most likely candidates to be All-ACC selections on the defensive side of the ball? Let's break it down below.

3. Zamari Walton

Zamari Walton believes in a big turnaround season for Georgia Tech Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets are going to be missing a lot of snaps at defensive back and there going to be plenty of new faces. Zamari Walton, however, is not going to be one of them.

Walton has the physical tools to be one of the better players on the defense and defensive backs coach Travares Tillman has praised him for how he has looked during camp. I expect a leap up for him and to be relied upon as the number one corner for the Yellow Jackets.

2. Keion White

Keion White is the top edge rusher for Georgia Tech this season 247 Sports

Georgia Tech had a lot of issues on defense last season and pass rush was one of them. Keion White was hurt for most of last season and his return has Georgia Tech's coaches fired up.

White had a great season for Old Dominion when he was last healthy and he has said that he feels like he is ready to be that type of player again.

I expect White to be the anchor on the defensive line and to push for eight or nine sacks this year.

1. Charlie Thomas

Charlie Thomas is the leader of the defense in 2022 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The leader of the Georgia Tech defense is going to be senior linebacker, Charlie Thomas. Thomas was one of the few bright spots on the defense last year and it has gotten him noticed by ESPN's Todd McShay as one of the best linebacker prospects for the 2023 NFL draft.

Thomas has one of the starting linebacker spots locked down and linebackers coach Jason Semore has praised Thomas for his play and leadership so far in fall camp.

Thomas is going to have to get even better this year for this team to take a leap forward and I believe that he has another level for him to get to.

