Three Georgia Tech Players That Must Step Up vs Clemson

Georgia Tech heads back out to the road and is looking to end a four-game losing streak. There are several players who will have to perform well if they are going to pull off an upset win over Clemson.

1. Chris Corbo

Corbo produced one of his best games of the season vs the Louisville and finished with six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Corbo was expected to be a major contributor for the Yellow Jackets this season, but it hasn’t quite panned out that way.

With the news of the injury to Kevin Roche Jr. and him being listed as questionable, it opened up a door for him to be used more on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets, which should lead to more targets on the field. For the season, he has 18 catches, 134 yards, and a touchdown. Corbo could have a big game, especially if he is used in the red zone, which is an area the Yellow Jackets have struggled in all season.

2. CB Daiquan White

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White was playing some of his best football before he went out with an injury against Stanford. He is not listed on the injury report and could be a major addition to the secondary that is ravaged by injuries. Kelvin Hill, Jaedyn Terry, and Trae Stevenson Jr. are all out vs. Clemson. Georgia Tech will lean on Jonas Duclona, Jaylen Mbakwe, Zach Tobe, and Jon Mitchell. Outside of Mbakwe, White should get more minutes and time on the field. He’s been excellent in coverage this season and has been sticky against wide receivers.

With the talent and players they are facing in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco, the Yellow Jackets will need their best on the field. White should be able to help in that. Georgia Tech has been bringing him back slowly, but it may be time to unleash him.

3. EDGE Taje McCoy

McCoy is the best pass rusher for the Yellow Jackets, and one on one creates the most havoc. He is a terror and one who can make plays consistently. He is second on the team with 53 tackles. He also has two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defensed. McCoy has recorded at least four tackles in every game he has played this season. He registered his second-highest output vs Louisville, finishing with eight tackles.

With Tait Reynolds being a true freshman and more prone to turnovers, this could be a game McCoy is able to get off and get to the quarterback. Georgia Tech is going to need it, especially with its struggles to create consistent pressure. It will be interesting to see if the Yellow Jackets run stunts and different pressures to get him free.