Georgia Tech Labeled As ACC's Most Overrated Team By One CBS Sports Analyst
The time has come for predictions.
Georgia Tech is seven days away from its season opener against Colorado, and with fall camp wrapped up, the Yellow Jackets are set to begin preparing to face Deion Sanders' team in Boulder.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Is Georgia Tech an Overrated Team Heading Into 2025?
The Yellow Jackets are a popular dark-horse team to contend in the ACC, but would it be fair to label them as overrated heading into the season? In a recent CBS Sports panel, analysts were choosing the most overrated and underrated teams in the ACC and David Cobb picked Georgia Tech as the most overrated team heading into 2025:
"Georgia Tech is a popular ACC dark-horse candidate since it doesn't play SMU, Miami, Louisville or Florida State and gets Clemson at home. But outside of Gardner-Webb and Temple, there aren't any layups on the schedule. The Yellow Jackets are replacing both offensive tackles and a significant chunk of their defensive front and are destined to end up in some close games against the endless parade of mid-tier ACC foes on their schedule. They should be good but more like 8-4 as opposed to 10-2 or better."
However, he was the only one who voted Georgia Tech as the most overrated team. Chris Hummer on the other hand picked the Yellow Jackets as the most underrated team, even picking them to finish 3rd in the conference:
"There have been bouts of inconsistency from Georgia Tech the last two years. But we've seen the Yellow Jackets play with the best teams in the country when things are going right. With Haynes King back under center and important pieces back on both sides of the ball, this is a team positioned to make a run in the ACC, especially if Clemson or Miami stumble. Georgia Tech draws Clemson at home and doesn't play another ranked team in conference play. This is a season when a jump from seven to nine or 10 wins feels very realistic in Atlanta."
Hummer was the highest on Georgia Tech, while the Yellow Jackets did get a couple of votes to finish 8th.
Schedule sets up nicely
It has been talked about plenty this offseason, but his schedule sets up nicely for Georgia Tech if they can take advantage of it. They face two projected top-25 teams heading into the year (Georgia and Clemson), and only one of them is in the ACC. Virginia Tech at 31 in ESPN's FPI seems a little high to me, but the Hokies could have a bounce-back season. Much like SP+, FPI sees the ACC with a lot of teams ranked 50th or lower. Excluding Gardner-Webb, Georgia Tech faces seven teams ranked 50th or lower.
While FPI is just one set of ratings, it is another one that has Georgia Tech being in the mix in the ACC race. They have the veteran team and schedule that could allow them to be a team to challenge for the ACC crown.