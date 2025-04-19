Georgia Tech Lands Big Commitment From Top Transfer Portal Cornerback
Georgia Tech lands first transfer portal target of the offseason and adds more depth to an already strong cornerback room. Tonight, they added Penn State transfer Jon Mitchell to their program, a huge addition for Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets.
Mitchell was a redshirt freshman this season but appeared in six games for the Nittany Lions. He posted five tackles and was named the Special Teams Player of the Game vs SMU in December. His best game came against Kent State, where he made two tackles. The Nittany Lions have a really good cornerback room mixed with a lot of superb athletes. Mitchell now lands an ideal spot with the Yellow Jackets and could be a contributor this season for Georgia Tech.
In high school, Mitchell was a four-star cornerback out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He was rated the No. 26 cornerback nationally by 247Sports and chose Penn State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, and others. At Mandarin, he led them to an 11-4 record and to the state championship game as a senior. During that season, he finished with 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He earned defensive MVP honors in 2021 and 2022 and also won all-city honors in 2022 and 2023. Mitchell was also selected to the All-Gateway Conference and first-team all-district in 2022 and 2023.
When you roll the tape of his high school career, Mitchell stands out with his elite ball skills and ability to play the ball. He has a knack for deflecting passes and timing up routes perfectly leading to turnovers and putting his team in ideal situations. Out of high school, he was ranked on every recruiting service in the country and was a four-star prospect via ON3, 247Sports, and ESPN.
With the departure of Nehemiah Chandler and Syeed Gibbs, the Yellow Jackets wasted no time in adding a cornerback to help bolster the room. You can expect Georgia Tech to remain active with a week to go until the spring transfer portal closes. Another position the Yellow Jackets want to attack is safety and get a veteran piece to go along with its strong room in the backend.
Cornerback Coach Kolbie Jones is off to a great start recruiting the 2026 class already landing three cornerbacks in this class in Traeviss Stevenson, Jaedyn Terry, and LJ Crumity. He now gets his first out of the transfer portal.
