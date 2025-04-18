Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Loses Chazadi Wright To The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech women’s basketball overhaul continues, and the Yellow Jackets lose a significant contributor of the 2024-2025 team. It was announced by Talia Goodman of On3 that Chazadi Wright had entered the transfer portal.
This past season, Wright was a key contributor on the court, averaging 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, with a field goal percentage of 37.1%. Her breakout performance was a career-high 15 points in a victory over #23 Nebraska at the time. She helped contribute to Georgia Tech's 13-0 unbeaten streak at that point in the season. She got better as the season wore on, hitting double-figures in two of her final four games with the Yellow Jackets against NC State and Stanford. Wright also gained more trust with the coaching staff and saw her minutes increase down the stretch, hitting over 30 minutes in three of the final four games.
Wright provided a spark off the bench for the Yellow Jackets and her timely scoring and leadership were valuable to a team that finally made it back to the tournament after years of missing it. She played her high school basketball at local Wesleyan, where she was a two-sport star in basketball and track. In basketball, she was a four-star prospect per ESPN. Her illustrious career saw her named a two-time all-state honoree by the AJC, earning first-team 3A all-state in 2023, and she was named Region 7-3A Player of the Year. She also surpassed 1,000 career points in her career.
Wright becomes the sixth Georgia Tech player to hit the portal this offseason after former head coach Nell Fortner retired. She joins Danielle Carnegie (Georgia), Kara Dunn (USC), Tianna Thompson (Ole Miss), Rusne Augustinaite (Clemson), and Tonie Morgan (Kentucky). Despite the mass exodus, Georgia Tech head coach Karen Blair has been active in acquiring talent and keeping Georgia Tech players home. I am sure she will continue to add to this portal before it closes next week.
