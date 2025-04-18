Georgia Tech Sends An Offer To Sumner (FL) 2027 WR Tyler Lynch
A name to know in the 2027 class is Sumner (FL) WR Tyler Lynch. He is fresh off an offer from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who like his potential as a wide receiver and what he can bring to the table.
He dives into his Georgia Tech offer and what it meant to land his first major P5 offer.
“I can’t even explain how I felt. A lot was going through, but I had a lot of excitement in my heart, but I know more needs to be done because I’m not finished yet."
This past season for MLK (GA), he finished with 53 catches, 872 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards. He also averaged 70 receiving yards per game. Those numbers led him to be named an all-county and an all-region selection. To put it frankly, he is a Swiss Army knife wide receiver. He has excellent ball tracking skills, and when he gets the ball in the open field, he can run away from you with his elite speed or break tackles.
“A part of my game that makes me feel different from everyone is I got a 6’5 mentality when I go up and get the ball over defenders. I have strong hands and can catch contested balls. I can do it all,” said Lynch.
He wanted to take on a new challenge and transferred to Sumner High School (FL) this spring from MLK.
“I think this is a bigger challenge for me. The competition level may be a little more challenging, taking a huge step in life, but that doesn’t matter, I came down here to do something someone hasn’t done. I’m about to make a name for myself," said Lynch.
He will be with a perennial playoff team in the Sumner Stingrays, who finished second in 7A District 7 and made it to the first round of the playoffs. This spring, he's been running with Huncho Elite, one of the better 7 on 7 teams in the country. He’s continued to improve his craft and has gotten better in the process.
“Playing with Huncho Elite made me a better man and a perfect route runner, also increasing my field IQ. It made me see where I was lined up against plenty of 4 stars and 5 stars and dominated,” said Lynch.
He is explosive with his 5’11 and 170-pound frame, capable of breaking off a big play whenever he touches the ball. His quickness in and out of breaks and ability to separate himself from defenders truly make him special.
He is staying level-headed as more college coaches draw interest and stays motivated by his mom and family.
“My mom is my motivation." My family is why I do it, and if I execute this plan the right way, I’m going to be the first in my family to make it out with football. My only goal is to make my mom happy and to please god for everything he put me through. He’s the reason I’m here right now.
Georgia Tech is wise in getting on Lynch early before he blows up and becomes a widely known prospect. His film showcases how elite he can be as a wide receiver, and it is just a matter of time before more programs offer him.
