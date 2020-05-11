Georgia Tech Lands Seventh 2021 Commit in DT Zeek Biggers

Georgia Tech landed their seventh commit to class of 2021 in defensive tackle Zeek Biggers. The Mount Ulla (NC) West Rowan product announced his decision to play for the Yellow Jackets on Sunday night.

Biggers becomes the Jackets' third commitment in five days. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder chose Tech over offers from NC State, Temple and among others.

Head coach Geoff Collins continues to add to the need of becoming bigger and stronger. The defensive line has also been an area of focus in the Jackets recruiting. Biggers has the frame, build and strength to become a major contribution on the interior on the defensive line - with some added development. He also has the skillset to play on the offensive line.

Biggers earned an offer from Georgia Tech on January 24th. Before things were placed on hold due to COVID-19, Biggers toured the Flats on March 12th on an unofficial visit.

With the 2021 class continuously growing for the Jackets, Biggers will join members defensive ends Noah Collins, Grey Carroll and Joshua Robinson. As well as safety Shawn Chappell Jr., wide receiver Malik Rutherford and athlete Jamal Haynes.

