Georgia Tech Linebacker Demetrius Knight II Enters the Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech linebacker Demetrius Knight II has decided to enter the transfer portal after five games this season.

Knight had been a part of the Georgia Tech program since 2019 and had been a part of the linebacker rotation. He made plays in his freshmen season in 2019, including a strip sack that gave Georgia Tech a touchdown in their upset win over Miami.

For his career with Georgia Tech, Knight finishes with 51 tackles, two pass deflections, one sack, and two forced fumbles.

It was always going to be tough for Knight to get on the field consistently with guys like Charlie Thomas in front of him. The Yellow Jackets have one of the better linebacker pairings with Thomas and Ace Eley on the field and outside of special teams, it was hard to find enough snaps to go around. Thomas is the best player on the team this season and was one of the leaders on defense last year. Hopefully, Knight can find somewhere where he can make an impact for his final season.

