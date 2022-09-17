Georgia Tech Dominated by Ole Miss, Drops to 1-2 on the Season

Georgia Tech was hosting No.20 Ole Miss in Bobby Dodd Stadium today and hoping to get the signature win of the Geoff Collins era. Ole Miss made the decision to start Jaxson Dart at quarterback after speculation about who would get the start all week.

It was another poor performance from Georgia Tech against a ranked opponent and sent the Yellow Jackets home with a 1-2 record with a trip to UCF on deck for next week. This might be one of the worst performances under Collins and one the program could not afford to have.

Here is the full recap of the game.

First Quarter

Ole Miss won the toss and elected to receive. They wanted to put their explosive offense on the field and see what the Yellow Jackets' defense had in store for them.

Ole Miss took the ball and marched right down the field in five plays, capped off by a touchdown by Zach Evans to give the Rebels an early 7-0 lead. It was not a good start for the Yellow Jackets' defense. Evans had four carries for 36 yards on the drive and Dart was 1-1 for 38 yards.

Georgia Tech started their first drive with a couple of runs and then Jeff Sims kept it himself on third down, but could not pick up the first down. That led to another blocked punt on fourth down, the third punt block allowed by Georgia Tech this season.

It looked like Georgia Tech might have gotten a backward pass and gotten a fumble, but it was overturned. Ole Miss kept it on the ground and Quinshon Judkins got in for the touchdown. Ole Miss was rolling in their first couple of drives and got an early 14-0 lead.

Georgia Tech was able to pick up their first first down of the game on the next drive with a key third down throw from Sims to Nate McCollum, but they stalled out after that and had to punt again.

Ole Miss got backed up on their next drive due to a penalty, but Dart scrambled for 20 yards and picked up the first down. Ole Miss would continue to march down the field and looked like they were forced to punt, but Georgia Tech would commit an illegal substitution penalty and Ole Miss would attempt a field goal. Georgia Tech got a miss and took over on downs.

Sims would hit Malik Rutherford for 38 yards and get down to the Ole Miss 18-yard line to set the Yellow Jackets up with a scoring opportunity.

Georgia Tech finished the first quarter with 86 yards on offense. Ole Miss had 145

2nd Quarter

Hassan Hall would pick up a critical first down with a great run and Georgia Tech had a new set of downs. After a missed throw to E.J. Jenkins on third down, Georgia Tech would go for it on fourth down and Sims would be sacked and Ole Miss would take over. It was a good drive for the Yellow Jackets that did not end well because of pressure up the middle on Sims.

Georgia Tech would once again have to get a stop on defense. They did not get off to a good start on their first drive in the second quarter, allowing Evans to escape for 20 yards. Georgia Tech's defense would get a sack on Dart by Ace Eley and that was huge in forcing another Ole Miss punt.

Georgia Tech would take over at their own 31-yard line for their next drive, still down 14-0. Georgia Tech would lose yards on their first play and then would soon be faced with a 3rd and eight. Sims would hit McCollum for a first down and continue the drive for Georgia Tech. However, a designed run on third down failed and Georgia Tech would have to punt. The punt was nearly blocked and Ole Miss would take over at their own 23-yard line.

Ole Miss would take the ball and go right back to the running game. Judkins would have a 36-yard gain and then Evans ran it into the endzone from 26 yards out. Evans was the ultimate difference maker in the first half and looked like one of the best running backs in the country.

Georgia Tech would take over at their own 25-yard line down three scores and needing some life on offense. Georgia Tech would commit a holding penalty that would push them back and force a third and long. Sims would find Malachi Carter, who was short of the first down, but Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown would be ejected for targeting, giving Georgia Tech a new set of downs. Tech could not do anything with the new downs and would be forced to punt after Sims was sacked by Cedric Johnson.

Ole Miss would take over on their own 11 with 3:10 to go before the half and was looking to get another score on the board. Ole Miss would hit a couple of big plays and soon get into Georgia Tech territory. Dart would make an errant pass that was intercepted by Jaylon King. Georgia Tech would run out the clock and then head to the locker room to a chorus of boos at Bobby Dodd after a dreadful first half.

In the first half, Ole Miss would outgain Georgia Tech 308-136, with 216 of those yards being on the ground. Sims was 7-13 for 85 yards and Georgia Tech was held to 51 yards on 20 carries.

3rd Quarter

Georgia Tech got the ball to start the second half and things started off poorly before Sims found Jenkins for the first down on a third and long. The drive would stall out and Georgia Tech would be forced to punt. Ole Miss would have a nice return to their own 42-yard line and take over on offense.

Ole Miss would start the drive with a run of no gain from Evans on the first two plays and were facing a third and long. Dart would find Malik Heath for a first down and the Rebels would continue driving. After another big run from Evans and a 25-yard gain to Heath through the air, it was 1st and goal for Ole Miss. Judkins would punch it in for Ole Miss and make it 28-0.

Georgia Tech would take over and immediately go three and out and have to punt it back to the Rebels.

Ole Miss would take over and go right back to the ground game with Judkins. He would be the lead back on this drive and even when Georgia Tech knew it was coming, they just could not stop the run. Ole Miss brought in SMU transfer Ulysses Bentley IV and he would run for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 35-0.

Georgia Tech would go three and out again and have to punt the ball away.

Ole Miss would just do what they had been doing all day and continued to run the ball. Bentley IV would score another touchdown and make it 42-0.

At the end of the third quarter, Ole Miss was outgaining Georgia Tech 508 yards to 152.

4th Quarter

The fourth quarter did not start any better for the Yellow Jackets, going three and out once again. Sims missed all of his throws and Tech had to punt it. Ole Miss would have a nice punt return to set them up at the Georgia Tech 49-yard line.

Georgia Tech would force a punt after Luke Altmyer was inserted into the game at quarterback for the Rebels.

Georgia Tech would fall 42-0 to Ole Miss. The Yellow Jackets surrendered over 500 yards of offense and were dominated in every phase of the game today.

It was the kind of performance that Georgia Tech could not afford to have and they were bad in every way today against the Rebels.

